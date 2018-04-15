Condors Win Finale in Front of over 7,000, 5-1

April 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (31-27-9-1; 72pts) won their season finale in front of 7,077 fans, 5-1, over the Ontario Reign on Saturday night at Rabobank Arena. RW Tyler Vesel (1g-1a), C Joe Gambardella (1g-1a), and D Joey LaLeggia (1g-1a) each had two points.

During the second intermission, the Condors and Three-Way Chevrolet gave away a new Chevrolet Spark to one lucky fan.

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. LaLeggia (BAK) 2. Gambardella (BAK) 3. Brossoit (BAK)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 3/7; ONT - 1/2

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 44; ONT - 23

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Brossoit (15-10-4; 23/22); ONT - Petersen (23-14-2; 44/39)

The Condors finished 7-3-0 against Ontario this season

Final Condors stat leaders: Goals - Rattie (21), Assists - LaLeggia (28), Points - Currie (46)

Scratches: Betker (inj.), Stanton (inj.), Simpson (inj.) Hamilton (inj.), Callahan (healthy), Platzer (inj.), Malone (inj.), Mantha (inj.), Gryba (inj.), Downing (inj.), Loney (inj.)

