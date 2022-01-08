Moose Recall Defenceman Dean Stewart

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled defenceman Dean Stewart from the ECHL's Wichita Thunder.

Dean Stewart

Defenceman

Born June 12, 1998 -- Portage la Prairie, Man.

Height 6.02 -- Weight 201 -- Shoots R

Stewart, 23, has 11 points (4G, 7A) in 21 games with Wichita this season. The defenceman made his professional debut with the Thunder during the 2020-21 campaign, accumulating 36 points (6G, 30A) in 53 games. Prior to turning pro, the Portage la Prairie, Man. product played for the University of Nebraska-Omaha where he recorded 45 points (7G, 38A) in 130 games over four seasons. Stewart was a seventh round pick, 188th overall, of the Arizona Coyotes in the 2016 NHL Draft.

The Moose rematch against the Texas Stars this evening. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. Catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.com.

