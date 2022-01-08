Griffins Extend Point Streak to Six Games

January 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Wyatt Newpower (right) vs. the Cleveland Monsters

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Wyatt Newpower (right) vs. the Cleveland Monsters(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Trey Fix-Wolansky's overtime goal pushed the Cleveland Monsters over the Grand Rapids Griffins 2-1 on Saturday at Van Andel Arena during Heroes vs. Villains Night presented by Marathon. Although Grand Rapids' four-game win streak came to an end, its point streak extended to six games (4-0-2-0).

Despite the loss, goaltender Victor Brattstrom recorded a season-high 34 saves. Taro Hirose continued his four-game scoring streak (3-3-6) with an assist. After seeing his 10-game point streak come to a close on Jan. 7 against Iowa, Kyle Criscuolo registered the lone goal for the Griffins.

The opening frame was an offensive struggle for both teams, as neither were able to light the lamp. The Griffins had multiple chances during two power plays, including a four-minute advantage 28 seconds into the contest.

After a scoreless first, Criscuolo got the home team on the board. Hirose took an initial shot but it was saved by goaltender Cam Johnson. Criscuolo at the right post gathered the rebound and tapped the puck into the net to give Grand Rapids a 1-0 lead at 12:53.

With 12:52 remaining in the third, Brett Gallant skated down the slot rushing into Brattstrom. The netminder was put on his back and Gallant was able to jam the puck through the net, tying the contest at one.

It did not take long for Cleveland to find the game-winner, as it scored 14 seconds into the overtime period. Fix-Wolansky marched between the circles and around the defense to put the disc beneath Brattstrom's right armpit, giving the Monsters a 2-1 victory.

Notes

*Wyatt Newpower recorded his 50th game as a pro.

*Although going 0-for-5 on the power play, the Griffins were successful on the penalty kill allowing zero goals on three Cleveland chances.

Box Score

Cleveland 0 0 1 1 - 2

Grand Rapids 0 1 0 0 - 1

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Schemitsch Cle (double minor - high-sticking), 0:28; Fix-Wolansky Cle (high-sticking), 17:01; Elson Gr (interference), 18:13; Helewka Cle (hooking), 19:27.

2nd Period-1, Grand Rapids, Criscuolo 10 (Hirose, Sebrango), 12:53. Penalties-Sweezey Cle (high-sticking), 2:11; Yan Gr (tripping), 5:30.

3rd Period-2, Cleveland, Gallant 3 (Gaudet, Simpson), 7:08. Penalties-Schemitsch Cle (roughing), 15:44; Elson Gr (roughing), 15:44; Newpower Gr (hooking), 17:12.

OT Period-3, Cleveland, Fix-Wolansky 6 (Christiansen, Sikura), 0:14. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Cleveland 13-10-12-1-36. Grand Rapids 8-12-3-0-23.

Power Play Opportunities-Cleveland 0 / 3; Grand Rapids 0 / 5.

Goalies-Cleveland, Johnson 1-0-1 (23 shots-22 saves). Grand Rapids, Brattstrom 1-3-2 (36 shots-34 saves).

A-7,295

Three Stars

1. CLE Fix-Wolansky (game-winning goal); 2. GR Brattstrom (OTL, 34 saves); 3. CLE Gallant (goal)

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 13-10-4-1 (31 pts.) / Wed., Jan. 12 at Chicago 8 p.m. EST

Cleveland: 11-8-4-3 (29 pts.) / Sun., Jan. 9 at Chicago 3 p.m. CST

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.