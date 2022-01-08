Griffins Extend Point Streak to Six Games
January 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Wyatt Newpower (right) vs. the Cleveland Monsters
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Trey Fix-Wolansky's overtime goal pushed the Cleveland Monsters over the Grand Rapids Griffins 2-1 on Saturday at Van Andel Arena during Heroes vs. Villains Night presented by Marathon. Although Grand Rapids' four-game win streak came to an end, its point streak extended to six games (4-0-2-0).
Despite the loss, goaltender Victor Brattstrom recorded a season-high 34 saves. Taro Hirose continued his four-game scoring streak (3-3-6) with an assist. After seeing his 10-game point streak come to a close on Jan. 7 against Iowa, Kyle Criscuolo registered the lone goal for the Griffins.
The opening frame was an offensive struggle for both teams, as neither were able to light the lamp. The Griffins had multiple chances during two power plays, including a four-minute advantage 28 seconds into the contest.
After a scoreless first, Criscuolo got the home team on the board. Hirose took an initial shot but it was saved by goaltender Cam Johnson. Criscuolo at the right post gathered the rebound and tapped the puck into the net to give Grand Rapids a 1-0 lead at 12:53.
With 12:52 remaining in the third, Brett Gallant skated down the slot rushing into Brattstrom. The netminder was put on his back and Gallant was able to jam the puck through the net, tying the contest at one.
It did not take long for Cleveland to find the game-winner, as it scored 14 seconds into the overtime period. Fix-Wolansky marched between the circles and around the defense to put the disc beneath Brattstrom's right armpit, giving the Monsters a 2-1 victory.
Notes
*Wyatt Newpower recorded his 50th game as a pro.
*Although going 0-for-5 on the power play, the Griffins were successful on the penalty kill allowing zero goals on three Cleveland chances.
Box Score
Cleveland 0 0 1 1 - 2
Grand Rapids 0 1 0 0 - 1
1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Schemitsch Cle (double minor - high-sticking), 0:28; Fix-Wolansky Cle (high-sticking), 17:01; Elson Gr (interference), 18:13; Helewka Cle (hooking), 19:27.
2nd Period-1, Grand Rapids, Criscuolo 10 (Hirose, Sebrango), 12:53. Penalties-Sweezey Cle (high-sticking), 2:11; Yan Gr (tripping), 5:30.
3rd Period-2, Cleveland, Gallant 3 (Gaudet, Simpson), 7:08. Penalties-Schemitsch Cle (roughing), 15:44; Elson Gr (roughing), 15:44; Newpower Gr (hooking), 17:12.
OT Period-3, Cleveland, Fix-Wolansky 6 (Christiansen, Sikura), 0:14. Penalties-No Penalties
Shots on Goal-Cleveland 13-10-12-1-36. Grand Rapids 8-12-3-0-23.
Power Play Opportunities-Cleveland 0 / 3; Grand Rapids 0 / 5.
Goalies-Cleveland, Johnson 1-0-1 (23 shots-22 saves). Grand Rapids, Brattstrom 1-3-2 (36 shots-34 saves).
A-7,295
Three Stars
1. CLE Fix-Wolansky (game-winning goal); 2. GR Brattstrom (OTL, 34 saves); 3. CLE Gallant (goal)
Record / Next Game
Grand Rapids: 13-10-4-1 (31 pts.) / Wed., Jan. 12 at Chicago 8 p.m. EST
Cleveland: 11-8-4-3 (29 pts.) / Sun., Jan. 9 at Chicago 3 p.m. CST
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Wyatt Newpower (right) vs. the Cleveland Monsters
(Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2022
- Iowa Drops Saturday Night Contest in Chicago, 6-2 - Iowa Wild
- Amerks Fall to Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Wolves Start New Streak - Chicago Wolves
- Griffins Extend Point Streak to Six Games - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Islanders Topple Checkers, 5-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Shepard, Bears Shut-Out Penguins, 3-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Defeat Amerks, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Shepard Sensational, Bears Blank Penguins 3-0 - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Knock off AHL Leading Comets 2-1 in Utica - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Use Late Heroics to Topple Griffins in Overtime - Cleveland Monsters
- T-Birds Fall to Sens Under Controversial Circumstances - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Admirals Bitten by IceHogs - Milwaukee Admirals
- Comets Suffer Rare Home Loss to Wolf Pack, Lose 2-1 - Utica Comets
- Checkers' Return Spoiled with 5-1 Loss to Islanders - Charlotte Checkers
- Canucks Sign Forward and Defenceman to PTO's - Abbotsford Canucks
- Moose Recall Defenceman Dean Stewart - Manitoba Moose
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Five - San Diego Gulls
- Rangers Recall Lauri Pajuniemi, Anthony Greco to Taxi Squad - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Iowa Wild Community Rink Program Expands to Altoona, Newton - Iowa Wild
- Dallas Stars Reassign Goaltender Adam Scheel to Taxi Squad - Texas Stars
- Checkers Sign Nick Albano and Blake Siebenaler to PTOs - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Set to Clash with First Place Comets - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Millman and Ustimenko Reassigned to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Penguins at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #24: Colorado at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Islanders Host Checkers in Two Games this Weekend - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs Look to Continue High-Scoring Attack against Admirals Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: January 8 at Hershey - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Abby Earns Point But Falls to Condors in OT 4-3 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Dostal, Gulls Break through against Stockton - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Outdone by Knights 5-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Heat Fall Friday in San Diego, 4-1 - Stockton Heat
- Henderson Dominates against San Jose in 5-1 Victory - Henderson Silver Knights
- Cormier, Moose Stop Stars - Manitoba Moose
- Stars Out-Chance Moose, But Fall Short in First Game Back from Break - Texas Stars
- Richard Lifts Ads to Overtime Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Ruotsalainen Carries Amerks to 5-2 Win over Wolf Pack - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.