Canucks Sign Forward and Defenceman to PTO's

January 8, 2022







Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed forward Keltie Jeri-Leon and defenceman Garrett Johnston to professional try out agreements.

Jeri-Leon, 21, joins Abbotsford from the Maine Mariners of the ECHL, where he has recorded 13 points (5-8-13) through 23 games this season. The 6'0, 183-pound forward made his professional debut this season with the Mariners. Jeri-Leon has appeared in two career AHL games with the Providence Bruins, registering one point (1-0-1). Prior to joining Maine, Jeri-Leon spent five seasons in the WHL with the Tri-City Americans, Kamloops Blazers, Lethbridge Hurricanes and Seattle Thunderbirds. The West Kelowna, BC product recorded a career-high 41 points (23-18-41) through 63 games with the T-Birds in 2019-20.

Johnston, 26, joins the Canucks from the Newfoundland Growlers of the ECHL, where he has recorded 1 point (0-1-1) through 11 games this season. The 6'2, 194-pound blueliner has appeared in one career AHL game with the Toronto Marlies in 2019-20. The Winnipeg, MB product made his ECHL debut with the Growlers in 2018-19. Johnston registered a career-high 26 points (3-23-26) through 57 games with Newfoundland in 2019-20. Prior to making the jump to the professional ranks, Johnston played three seasons in the QMJHL with the Moncton Wildcats, Chicoutimi Saguenéens and Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

