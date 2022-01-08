Canucks Sign Forward and Defenceman to PTO's
January 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release
Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed forward Keltie Jeri-Leon and defenceman Garrett Johnston to professional try out agreements.
Jeri-Leon, 21, joins Abbotsford from the Maine Mariners of the ECHL, where he has recorded 13 points (5-8-13) through 23 games this season. The 6'0, 183-pound forward made his professional debut this season with the Mariners. Jeri-Leon has appeared in two career AHL games with the Providence Bruins, registering one point (1-0-1). Prior to joining Maine, Jeri-Leon spent five seasons in the WHL with the Tri-City Americans, Kamloops Blazers, Lethbridge Hurricanes and Seattle Thunderbirds. The West Kelowna, BC product recorded a career-high 41 points (23-18-41) through 63 games with the T-Birds in 2019-20.
Johnston, 26, joins the Canucks from the Newfoundland Growlers of the ECHL, where he has recorded 1 point (0-1-1) through 11 games this season. The 6'2, 194-pound blueliner has appeared in one career AHL game with the Toronto Marlies in 2019-20. The Winnipeg, MB product made his ECHL debut with the Growlers in 2018-19. Johnston registered a career-high 26 points (3-23-26) through 57 games with Newfoundland in 2019-20. Prior to making the jump to the professional ranks, Johnston played three seasons in the QMJHL with the Moncton Wildcats, Chicoutimi Saguenéens and Acadie-Bathurst Titan.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2022
- Canucks Sign Forward and Defenceman to PTO's - Abbotsford Canucks
- Moose Recall Defenceman Dean Stewart - Manitoba Moose
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Five - San Diego Gulls
- Rangers Recall Lauri Pajuniemi, Anthony Greco to Taxi Squad - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Iowa Wild Community Rink Program Expands to Altoona, Newton - Iowa Wild
- Dallas Stars Reassign Goaltender Adam Scheel to Taxi Squad - Texas Stars
- Checkers Sign Nick Albano and Blake Siebenaler to PTOs - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Set to Clash with First Place Comets - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Millman and Ustimenko Reassigned to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Penguins at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #24: Colorado at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Islanders Host Checkers in Two Games this Weekend - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs Look to Continue High-Scoring Attack against Admirals Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: January 8 at Hershey - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Abby Earns Point But Falls to Condors in OT 4-3 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Dostal, Gulls Break through against Stockton - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Outdone by Knights 5-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Heat Fall Friday in San Diego, 4-1 - Stockton Heat
- Henderson Dominates against San Jose in 5-1 Victory - Henderson Silver Knights
- Cormier, Moose Stop Stars - Manitoba Moose
- Stars Out-Chance Moose, But Fall Short in First Game Back from Break - Texas Stars
- Richard Lifts Ads to Overtime Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Ruotsalainen Carries Amerks to 5-2 Win over Wolf Pack - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.