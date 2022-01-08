IceHogs Look to Continue High-Scoring Attack against Admirals Tonight

January 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs travel to Wisconsin to take on the the Milwaukee Admirals tonight at 6 p.m. at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Tonight is the fifth of 12 meetings between the two clubs this season.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO Harris Bank

Watch and listen to tonight's game and every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in on 23.3 Circle TV and listen from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

IceHogs Open 2022 with Breakout Night vs. Wolves

In their first game in 17 days, the IceHogs opened 2022 with an 8-0 win over the Chicago Wolves last night at BMO Harris Bank Center. Forward Lukas Reichel registered a season-high, four-point performance (2G, 2A) and goaltender Collin Delia made 30-saves for his first shutout of the season to catapult the IceHogs over the Wolves. Recap & Highlights

IceHogs Close to History

Last night's contest is the most goals the IceHogs have scored since Feb. 8, 2014 in an 8-3 win over Iowa and came one goal shy of tying the all-time record (9, 4/19/13 at San Antonio, 9-4 Win).

IceHogs and Admirals Renew Rivalry

The IceHogs are 2-2-0 against the Admirals in the head-to-head series this season with the clubs most recently meeting just before the Holiday break with the Admirals skating away with a 2-0 win at BMO Harris Bank Center on Dec. 21. Forward Evan Barratt leads the IceHogs and is tied for the series lead with three points (2G, 1A).

Admirals Picked Up Pace Before Pause

Prior to the Holiday break, the Admirals picked up points in eight of their last nine games (7-1-1-0) including a five-game winning stream from Dec. 3-14. Since the New Year's Eve, the Admirals have gone 1-3-0 and are coming off a 4-3 overtime win over Cleveland last night in Milwaukee.

Full Rosters & Media Notes

The Rockford IceHogs return to action at BMO Harris Bank Center and open a season-long, seven-game homestand on Tuesday, Jan. 11 against the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. on Taco Tuesday and a Winning Weekday! Enjoy $2 tacos and $5 craft brews and if the Hogs win, everyone in attendance gets a FREE IceHogs ticket to a future game! Buy Tickets

The fun continues at the BMO on Friday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. against the Cleveland Monsters on $2 Bud Light Friday! Enjoy $2 Bud Light cans through the second intermission Friday night and join us for the rematch on Saturday!

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 12-11-1-1 (4th, Central Division)

Milwaukee: 13-16-2-0 (6th, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (Home Games in Bold):

Fri., Nov. 26 vs. Milwaukee, 2-5 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sun., Nov. 28 vs. Milwaukee, 2-1 Win Recap & Highlights

Wed., Dec. 1 at Milwaukee, 3-1 Win Recap & Highlights

Tue., Dec. 21 vs. Milwaukee, 0-2 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sat., Jan. 8 at Milwaukee

Fri., Jan. 28 at Milwaukee

Wed., Feb. 2 vs. Milwaukee

Wed., Feb. 16 at Milwaukee

Fri., Mar. 11 at Milwaukee

Sun., Mar. 20 vs. Milwaukee

Tues. Mar. 29 vs. Milwaukee

Fri., Apr. 29 at Milwaukee

IceHogs vs. Admirals 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

2-2-0-0

IceHogs vs. Admirals, All-Time

65-64-8-10

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Milwaukee: Karl Taylor (3rd season with Admirals)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Milwaukee: Nashville Predators

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.