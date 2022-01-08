Game Preview: January 8 at Hershey

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Hershey Bears face off tonight for the first of two games at the Giant Center this weekend. Check out today's Penguins Preview for more info.

Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins (9-12-1-3, 22 pts, .440%, 7th in Atlantic Division) at Hershey Bears (16-10-2-1, 35 pts, .603%, 2nd in Atlantic Division)

January 8, 2022 | 7:00 PM ET | Giant Center

SEASON SERIES

DATE TIME VISITING TEAM SCORE HOME TEAM SCORE RESULT

Sat., Dec. 11 - HER 3 WBS 2 OT Loss

Tues., Dec. 14 - HER 4 WBS 1 Loss

Sat., Dec. 18 -- WBS 3 HER 8 Loss

Mon., Dec. 27 -- HER 4 WBS 1 Loss

Wed., Dec. 29 -- WBS 1 HER 6 Loss

Sat., Jan. 8 7:00 WBS - HER - -

Sun., Jan. 9 5:00 WBS - HER - -

Sun., Jan. 16 3:05 HER - WBS - -

Tues., Jan. 25 7:00 WBS - HER - -

Tues., Feb. 22 7:00 WBS - HER - -

Fri., Apr. 15 7:05 HER - WBS - -

Tues., Apr. 19 7:05 HER - WBS - -

TEAM LEADERS

CATEGORY | PENGUINS | BEARS

GOALS | Valtteri Puustien - 9 | Joe Snively & Garrett Pilon - 10

ASSISTS | Valtteri Puustinen - 10 | Joe Snively - 18

POINTS | Valtteri Puustinen - 19 | Joe Snively - 28

PIM | Sam Poulin - 29 | Kale Kessy - 71

WINS | Filip Lindberg - 4 | Pheonix Copley - 8

GAA | Louis Domingue (x) - 2.69 | Zach Fucale (y) - 2.73

x = with Pittsburgh

y = with Washington

NEWS AND NOTES

Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins

Forward Valtteri Puustinen has recorded eight points (4+4) in his past seven games.

Puustinen's three points in Friday night's shootout loss to the Utica Comets was a new career high.

Alex Nylander picked up a pair of assists in his first game with the Penguins on Friday.

Nylander's assist on Taylor Fedun's goal - his second helper of the night - was his 100th career AHL point (38+62)

Jan Drozg has goals in back-to-back games, and has points in his past three contests (2+1).

Hershey Bears

Hershey dropped a 5-3 decision to the Syracuse Crunch on Friday night. Axel Josson-Fjallby netted a pair of goals, and Garrett Pilon notched his team-leading 10th tally.

Joe Snively, the Bears leading scorer, ranks tied for fifth in the league with 28 points (10+18), and his 18 assists are tied for fourth.

The Penguins next home game is Friday, Jan. 14, when they take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

It's an EYEWITNESS NEWS FAN FRIDAY, with $16 lower bowl tickets and $2 drafts from 6-7:30pm.

Puck drop for Penguins vs. Phantoms will be 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

