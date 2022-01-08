Barracuda Outdone by Knights 5-1

San Jose CA, The San Jose Barracuda (11-15-1-0) allowed four second-period goals en-route to a 5-1 loss to the Henderson Silver Knights (15-7-2-1) on Friday night at the SAP Center. With the win, the Knights have now reeled off four-straight victories and have points in seven-consecutive outings (6-0-1-0).

- Connor Corcoran scored his second and third goals of the season, both coming on the power-play as the Silver Knights finished 2-for-3 on the man-advantage.

- Pavel Dorofeyev notched three points (1+2=3) for the first time in his career, earning first-star honors.

- Ben Jones netted his 11th goal of the year and collected an assist.

- John Leonard potted the Barracuda's league-leading eventh shorthanded goal of the season.

- Jiri Patera (3-0-0-0) snagged his third win of the season making 27 saves on 28 shots.

