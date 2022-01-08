Iowa Drops Saturday Night Contest in Chicago, 6-2

January 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







CHICAGO, Ill. - Iowa Wild (12-13-2-2; 28 pts.) were defeated by the Chicago Wolves (21-5-1-1; 44 pts.) at Allstate Arena on Jan. 8 by a score of 6-2. Wild forward Adam Beckman recorded his ninth point in his last 10 games in the loss.

Chicago forward Stefan Noesen deflected a shot past Wild goaltender Zane McIntyre (39 saves) to open the scoring at 1:28 of the first period.

Just over four minutes later, Wild defenseman Joe Hicketts collected a drop pass from Wild forward Mitchell Chaffee and beat Wolves goaltender Michael Lackey (11 saves) from the top of the right circle at 5:46 of the first period. Hicketts' goal tied the game at one goal apiece. Chaffee and newly acquired Wild forward Nolan Stevens recorded assists on the play.

At 7:15 of the first period, Wolves forward Sam Miletic beat McIntyre on a rebound chance to give Chicago a 2-1 lead.

Chicago carried their 2-1 lead over Iowa into the first intermission. Shots in the first period were 16-10 in favor of the Wolves.

Chicago leading scorer Andrew Poturalski found the back of the net on the power play at 2:11 of the second period to give the Wolves a 3-1 lead.

Beckman ripped a wrist shot from the left faceoff dot past Lackey at 5:11 of the second period to make the score 3-2, Wolves. Iowa forward Cody McLeod and Iowa defenseman Kevin Czuczman both recorded assists on Beckman's tally.

Just one minute later at 6:11 of the second period, Noesen notched his second goal of the game on a wrist shot from the slot to extend Chicago's lead to 4-2.

At 8:23 of the second period, Lackey was replaced in the Wolves net by Chicago goaltender Daniel Mannella (16 saves).

Former Wild forward and current Chicago Wolves forward, Ivan Lodnia, found the back of the Wild net at 11:39 of the second period. Chicago led 5-2 following Lodnia's goal.

At the end of the second period, the Wolves led 5-2 over the Wild. Chicago outshot Iowa 17-7 in the second stanza and led 33-17 in shots through two periods.

Poturalski tucked in his second goal of the game at 14:17 of the third period to give the Wolves a 6-2 lead.

The Wild were unable to mount a comeback and Chicago sealed a 6-2 victory. Iowa and Chicago both recorded 12 shots in the final period, but the Wolves outshot the Wild 45-29 in the game.

Poturalski scored the game's only power play goal as Iowa was 0-for-2 and Chicago was 1-for-5 on the night.

Next on the schedule for Iowa, a trip to Rockford to play the IceHogs on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. CT.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at (515) 564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.