Shepard Sensational, Bears Blank Penguins 3-0
January 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears shut out the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 3-0, on Saturday night at GIANT Center. Shane Gersich bookended the scoring for the Chocolate and White, and goaltender Hunter Shepard stopped all 20 Penguins shots for the clean sheet. Hershey improves their record to 17-10-2-1.
Gersich started the scoring late in the opening frame after burying a centering pass from Mike Vecchione at 17:28. Mason Morelli earned the secondary helper and later assisted again on Gersich's second goal of the night. Shots after 20 minutes were 15-11 Hershey.
The Bears went to work on a 5-on-3 power play late in the second period and seized the opportunity to add insurance. At the 14:51 mark, Mike Vecchione roofed a shot from the left face-off circle past Pens goaltender Alex D'Orio. Hershey carried a 2-0 lead into the second intermission with a 23-16 shots advantage.
In the final frame, Gersich struck for a second time at 15:04 to finish the scoring line. Morelli sent the puck near the frame, and Gersich squeezed the second effort across the goal line for his eighth goal of the season. Final shots on goal totaled 36-20 Bears.
Hershey finished the night 1-for-6 on the power play and 6-for-6 on the penalty kill.
The Chocolate and White conclude three games in three nights on Sunday, Jan. 9 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 5 P.M. It's Toyota Ice Scraper Night for the first 4,000 fans in attendance at GIANT Center. Ticket information is available online at HersheyBears.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2022
- Griffins Extend Point Streak to Six Games - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Islanders Topple Checkers, 5-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Shepard, Bears Shut-Out Penguins, 3-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Defeat Amerks, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Shepard Sensational, Bears Blank Penguins 3-0 - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Knock off AHL Leading Comets 2-1 in Utica - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Use Late Heroics to Topple Griffins in Overtime - Cleveland Monsters
- T-Birds Fall to Sens Under Controversial Circumstances - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Admirals Bitten by IceHogs - Milwaukee Admirals
- Comets Suffer Rare Home Loss to Wolf Pack, Lose 2-1 - Utica Comets
- Checkers' Return Spoiled with 5-1 Loss to Islanders - Charlotte Checkers
- Canucks Sign Forward and Defenceman to PTO's - Abbotsford Canucks
- Moose Recall Defenceman Dean Stewart - Manitoba Moose
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Five - San Diego Gulls
- Rangers Recall Lauri Pajuniemi, Anthony Greco to Taxi Squad - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Iowa Wild Community Rink Program Expands to Altoona, Newton - Iowa Wild
- Dallas Stars Reassign Goaltender Adam Scheel to Taxi Squad - Texas Stars
- Checkers Sign Nick Albano and Blake Siebenaler to PTOs - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Set to Clash with First Place Comets - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Millman and Ustimenko Reassigned to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Penguins at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #24: Colorado at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Islanders Host Checkers in Two Games this Weekend - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs Look to Continue High-Scoring Attack against Admirals Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: January 8 at Hershey - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Abby Earns Point But Falls to Condors in OT 4-3 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Dostal, Gulls Break through against Stockton - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Outdone by Knights 5-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Heat Fall Friday in San Diego, 4-1 - Stockton Heat
- Henderson Dominates against San Jose in 5-1 Victory - Henderson Silver Knights
- Cormier, Moose Stop Stars - Manitoba Moose
- Stars Out-Chance Moose, But Fall Short in First Game Back from Break - Texas Stars
- Richard Lifts Ads to Overtime Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Ruotsalainen Carries Amerks to 5-2 Win over Wolf Pack - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.