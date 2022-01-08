Monsters Use Late Heroics to Topple Griffins in Overtime

GRAND RAPIDS - The Cleveland Monsters defeated the Grand Rapids Griffins 2-1 in overtime on Saturday night at Van Andel Arena. With the overtime win, the Monsters are now 11-8-4-3 and are currently in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

After a scoreless opening period, Grand Rapids' Kyle Criscuolo started the scoring at 12:53 of the middle frame to put the Griffins ahead 1-0. That lead held until 7:08 of the third period when the Monsters knotted things up at 1-1 with a goal from Brett Gallant off assists from Jake Gaudet and Dillon Simpson that sent the game to overtime. Trey Fix-Wolansky was the Monsters' overtime hero just 14 seconds into the extra frame, scoring the game-winning goal courtesy of helpers from Jake Christiansen and Tyler Sikura.

Cleveland's Cam Johnson made 22 stops to earn his first victory in a Monsters uniform while Grand Rapids' Victor Brattstrom made 34 saves in defeat.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 0 1 1 - 2

GR 0 1 0 0 - 1

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 36 0/3 1/3 12 min / 6 inf

GR 23 0/5 0/0 8 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Johnson W 22 1 1-0-1

GR Brattstrom OT 34 2 1-3-2

Cleveland Record: 11-8-4-3, 4th North Division

Grand Rapids Record: 13-10-4-1, 3rd Central Division

