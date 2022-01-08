Monsters Use Late Heroics to Topple Griffins in Overtime
January 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
GRAND RAPIDS - The Cleveland Monsters defeated the Grand Rapids Griffins 2-1 in overtime on Saturday night at Van Andel Arena. With the overtime win, the Monsters are now 11-8-4-3 and are currently in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
After a scoreless opening period, Grand Rapids' Kyle Criscuolo started the scoring at 12:53 of the middle frame to put the Griffins ahead 1-0. That lead held until 7:08 of the third period when the Monsters knotted things up at 1-1 with a goal from Brett Gallant off assists from Jake Gaudet and Dillon Simpson that sent the game to overtime. Trey Fix-Wolansky was the Monsters' overtime hero just 14 seconds into the extra frame, scoring the game-winning goal courtesy of helpers from Jake Christiansen and Tyler Sikura.
Cleveland's Cam Johnson made 22 stops to earn his first victory in a Monsters uniform while Grand Rapids' Victor Brattstrom made 34 saves in defeat.
The Monsters visit the Chicago Wolves on Sunday, January 9, for a 4:00 p.m. puck drop at Allstate Arena. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 0 1 1 - 2
GR 0 1 0 0 - 1
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 36 0/3 1/3 12 min / 6 inf
GR 23 0/5 0/0 8 min / 4 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Johnson W 22 1 1-0-1
GR Brattstrom OT 34 2 1-3-2
Cleveland Record: 11-8-4-3, 4th North Division
Grand Rapids Record: 13-10-4-1, 3rd Central Division
