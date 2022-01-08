Heat Fall Friday in San Diego, 4-1

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Eetu Tuulola lit the lamp for the second consecutive game, but the Stockton Heat (20-5-2-1) fell by a 4-1 final against the San Diego Gulls (10-12-1-0) Friday night at Pechanga Arena.

After a scoreless first, the Gulls raced out to a 2-0 lead with goals from Hunter Drew and Brayden Tracey through 10:12 of the second, a lead that lasted until Tuulola's marker in the waning seconds of the period.

San Diego tacked on another pair in the final frame, Benoit-Olivier Groulx and Bryce Kindopp scoring en route to the win.

The teams played to a scoreless draw on special teams, the Heat going 0-for-5 on the man-advantage while keeping the Gulls quiet on four chances.

NOTABLE

Eetu Tuulola has goals in back-to-back games for the third time this season.

Matthew Phillips has points in back-to-back games for the first time since December 7 and 10.

The Heat are now 3-1-0-0 on the year against San Diego and 2-2-0-0 on the road trip.

Adam Werner got the starting nod in consecutive games for the first time this season.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 0-for-5

STK PK - 4-for-4

THREE STARS

First - Lukas Dostal (37 svs)

Second - Brayden Tracey (1g,1a)

Third - Benoit-Olivier Groulx (1g)

GOALIES

W - Lukas Dostal (37 saves on 38 shots faced)

L - Adam Werner (21 saves on 25 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat continue their road trip Sunday at Ontario, a 3 p.m. puck drop.

