Wolf Pack Set to Clash with First Place Comets

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack close out a two-game weekend road trip tonight in Utica, New York as they pay a visit to the top team in the North Division, the Utica Comets. The game closes out a back-to-back set for the Wolf Pack, who were in Rochester to face the Americans last night.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the first of two meetings this season between the Wolf Pack and the Comets, and the lone meeting between the sides at the Adirondack Bank Center. The season series will wrap up on March 28th, 2022, when the Kevin Dineen and the Comets make their lone trip to the XL Center this season.

This is the first meeting between the sides since January 17th, 2020, in Utica. That night, the Comets took a 6-3 decision over the visiting Wolf Pack. Hartford had a 2-0 lead in the game's first period but couldn't hold off the Comets' attack. Justin Bailey had the winning goal for the home side. The Comets also took a 6-5 overtime decision in Utica the night before, January 16th, 2020. Lukas Jasek played the role of hero on that night.

Hartford's last win against the Comets came on January 4th, 2020, at the XL Center. Vincent LoVerde had the winning goal in a 3-1 Wolf Pack decision. Hartford's last win in Utica came on March 16th, 2019, by a final score of 5-3.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack suffered a 5-2 setback last night at the hands of the Rochester Americans at Blue Cross Arena. The defeat was their fourth in five games (1-3-0-1). Aaron Luchuk scored in his Wolf Pack debut, while Ty Ronning tacked on his eighth goal of the season shorthanded. It was Hartford's fifth shorthanded tally of the campaign. Linus Weissbach's powerplay tally in the first period, which made it a 3-1 game at the time, proved to be the winner.

Last night was the first time during the 2021-22 season in which Hartford both scored a shorthanded goal and surrendered a shorthanded goal.

Anthony Greco leads active Wolf Pack skaters in points with 23 (7 g, 16 a). Ronning, meanwhile, leads active skaters in goals with eight. Adam Húska leads active goalies with a 2-5-2 record and a .915 save percentage.

The Wolf Pack released forward P.C. Labrie from his PTO on Thursday and signed forward Liam Pecararo to a PTO on Friday afternoon. Pecararo made his Wolf Pack debut last night in Rochester and is wearing number 81.

Comets Outlook:

The Comets enter tonight's game with a 19-2-3-0 record following last night's dramatic 6-5 shootout victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Alexander Holtz (1 g, 2 a) and Chase De Leo (3 a) both had three points in the victory, while Fabian Zetterlund scored the shootout winner.

De Leo leads the Comets with 23 points (6 g, 17 a) this season, while Zetterlund leads the club in goals with nine. Nico Dawes leads active goalies with an 8-1-0 record and .926 save percentage in ten appearances.

The Comets sit first in the entire AHL with a points percentage of .854. The only other team over .800 is the Chicago Wolves (.808). This is the first season in which the Comets are the primary affiliate of the NHL's New Jersey Devils. They previously served as the primary affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks from 2013-2021.

Game Information:

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Wednesday, January 12th, when they take on the Charlotte Checkers in the second of six meetings this season. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

