Anaheim Ducks Recall Five

January 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster moves:

Recalled forwards Benoit-Olivier Groulx, Jacob Perreault and Buddy Robinson, defenseman Greg Pateryn and goaltender Lukas Dostal from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Right Wing Vinni Lettieri has been placed on the COVID-19/non-roster list.

