Anaheim Ducks Recall Five
January 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster moves:
Recalled forwards Benoit-Olivier Groulx, Jacob Perreault and Buddy Robinson, defenseman Greg Pateryn and goaltender Lukas Dostal from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Right Wing Vinni Lettieri has been placed on the COVID-19/non-roster list.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2022
- Moose Recall Defenceman Dean Stewart - Manitoba Moose
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Five - San Diego Gulls
- Rangers Recall Lauri Pajuniemi, Anthony Greco to Taxi Squad - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Iowa Wild Community Rink Program Expands to Altoona, Newton - Iowa Wild
- Dallas Stars Reassign Goaltender Adam Scheel to Taxi Squad - Texas Stars
- Checkers Sign Nick Albano and Blake Siebenaler to PTOs - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Set to Clash with First Place Comets - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Millman and Ustimenko Reassigned to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Penguins at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #24: Colorado at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Islanders Host Checkers in Two Games this Weekend - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs Look to Continue High-Scoring Attack against Admirals Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: January 8 at Hershey - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Abby Earns Point But Falls to Condors in OT 4-3 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Dostal, Gulls Break through against Stockton - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Outdone by Knights 5-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Heat Fall Friday in San Diego, 4-1 - Stockton Heat
- Henderson Dominates against San Jose in 5-1 Victory - Henderson Silver Knights
- Cormier, Moose Stop Stars - Manitoba Moose
- Stars Out-Chance Moose, But Fall Short in First Game Back from Break - Texas Stars
- Richard Lifts Ads to Overtime Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Ruotsalainen Carries Amerks to 5-2 Win over Wolf Pack - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.