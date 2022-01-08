Comets Suffer Rare Home Loss to Wolf Pack, Lose 2-1
January 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - The Comets suffered a rare home loss against the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday night by a score of 2-1.
In the first period, both teams came with a great deal of energy and traded scoring chances early on. It was Hartford who ultimately got on the board first with a power play goal. At 11:45 of the period, Hartford forward Ty Ronning finished off a backdoor pass to give the Wolfpack a 1-0 lead.
In the second period, the Comets had several early scoring chances but were unable to tie the score. Instead, Hartford extended their lead to two when Alex Whelan snuck a tough angle shot over the shoulder of Comets goaltender Mareks Mitens at 13:16 of the period. That would be the only goal of the period, so the Comets headed into the second intermission trailing by a score of 2-0. Shots on net were even at 15 each.
In the third period, Frederik Gauthier got the Comets on the board with his second goal in as many nights. Chase DeLeo fed a nice pass to Gauthier who redirected the puck into the back of the Wolfpack net. The Comets pressed hard for the remainder of the period and had a handful of close scoring chances but were unable to tie things up and the Wolf Pack skated away with the victory.
The team returns to action on the road Wednesday night at 7:05 PM against the Rochester Americans. The team will return home on Friday night inside the Adirondack Bank Center against the Syracuse Crunch at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available. Please visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets for more information.
