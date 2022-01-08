Crunch Defeat Amerks, 3-1
January 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Rochester Americans, 3-1, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
The Crunch earned all six possible points this week and built a four-game winning streak. Syracuse now sits at 11-10-2-1 this season and 2-2-0-0 in the 12-game season series against the Amerks.
Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt turned aside 30-of-31 shots in victory, while Michael Houser stopped 29-of-31 between the pipes for the Amerks. Syracuse went 2-for-2 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.
After a scoreless first period, the Crunch opened scoring with a power-play goal 6:16 into the middle frame. Simon Ryfors battled to dig the puck out of the corner and centered it to Max Cajkovic. His feed set up Otto Somppi for a one-timer in the right circle. The Amerks responded at the 15:35 mark with a power-play goal of their own when Oskari Laaksonen ripped a slap shot from the high slot.
Syracuse regained their lead with another goal on the man-advantage late in the second period. Charles Hudon sped into the neutral zone and passed off to Alex Barre-Boulet. Hudon continued flying down the slot and buried the return feed.
Cole Koepke hit the empty net in the final seconds of the game to give the Crunch a 3-1 win.
Syracuse travels to face the Laval Rocket on Wednesday.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
Crunchables: Otto Somppi is on a five-game points streak (1g,4a)...Cole Koepke extended his goal-scoring streak to five games, tied for longest in the AHL this season...Alex Barre-Boulet is on a four-game points streak (1g, 4a).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2022
- Griffins Extend Point Streak to Six Games - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Islanders Topple Checkers, 5-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Shepard, Bears Shut-Out Penguins, 3-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Defeat Amerks, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Shepard Sensational, Bears Blank Penguins 3-0 - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Knock off AHL Leading Comets 2-1 in Utica - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Use Late Heroics to Topple Griffins in Overtime - Cleveland Monsters
- T-Birds Fall to Sens Under Controversial Circumstances - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Admirals Bitten by IceHogs - Milwaukee Admirals
- Comets Suffer Rare Home Loss to Wolf Pack, Lose 2-1 - Utica Comets
- Checkers' Return Spoiled with 5-1 Loss to Islanders - Charlotte Checkers
- Canucks Sign Forward and Defenceman to PTO's - Abbotsford Canucks
- Moose Recall Defenceman Dean Stewart - Manitoba Moose
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Five - San Diego Gulls
- Rangers Recall Lauri Pajuniemi, Anthony Greco to Taxi Squad - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Iowa Wild Community Rink Program Expands to Altoona, Newton - Iowa Wild
- Dallas Stars Reassign Goaltender Adam Scheel to Taxi Squad - Texas Stars
- Checkers Sign Nick Albano and Blake Siebenaler to PTOs - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Set to Clash with First Place Comets - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Millman and Ustimenko Reassigned to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Penguins at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #24: Colorado at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Islanders Host Checkers in Two Games this Weekend - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs Look to Continue High-Scoring Attack against Admirals Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: January 8 at Hershey - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Abby Earns Point But Falls to Condors in OT 4-3 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Dostal, Gulls Break through against Stockton - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Outdone by Knights 5-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Heat Fall Friday in San Diego, 4-1 - Stockton Heat
- Henderson Dominates against San Jose in 5-1 Victory - Henderson Silver Knights
- Cormier, Moose Stop Stars - Manitoba Moose
- Stars Out-Chance Moose, But Fall Short in First Game Back from Break - Texas Stars
- Richard Lifts Ads to Overtime Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Ruotsalainen Carries Amerks to 5-2 Win over Wolf Pack - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.