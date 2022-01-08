Crunch Defeat Amerks, 3-1

January 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Rochester Americans, 3-1, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The Crunch earned all six possible points this week and built a four-game winning streak. Syracuse now sits at 11-10-2-1 this season and 2-2-0-0 in the 12-game season series against the Amerks.

Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt turned aside 30-of-31 shots in victory, while Michael Houser stopped 29-of-31 between the pipes for the Amerks. Syracuse went 2-for-2 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

After a scoreless first period, the Crunch opened scoring with a power-play goal 6:16 into the middle frame. Simon Ryfors battled to dig the puck out of the corner and centered it to Max Cajkovic. His feed set up Otto Somppi for a one-timer in the right circle. The Amerks responded at the 15:35 mark with a power-play goal of their own when Oskari Laaksonen ripped a slap shot from the high slot.

Syracuse regained their lead with another goal on the man-advantage late in the second period. Charles Hudon sped into the neutral zone and passed off to Alex Barre-Boulet. Hudon continued flying down the slot and buried the return feed.

Cole Koepke hit the empty net in the final seconds of the game to give the Crunch a 3-1 win.

Syracuse travels to face the Laval Rocket on Wednesday.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: Otto Somppi is on a five-game points streak (1g,4a)...Cole Koepke extended his goal-scoring streak to five games, tied for longest in the AHL this season...Alex Barre-Boulet is on a four-game points streak (1g, 4a).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.