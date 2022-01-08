Dallas Stars Reassign Goaltender Adam Scheel to Taxi Squad
January 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has reassigned goaltender Adam Scheel from the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL), to the Taxi Squad.
Scheel, 22, has earned a 2-2-3 record with a .886 save percentage and a 3.57 goals against average in nine AHL games played with Texas in 2021-22. The goaltender has also appeared in six ECHL contests with the Idaho Steelheads, logging a 3-3-0 record with a .917 SV% and a 2.37 GAA. He owns a career 6-9-4 record with a 3.26 GAA and a .903 SV% in 21 career appearances in the AHL, all with Texas.
Additionally, Scheel notched a 52-18-5 record with a 1.95 GAA and a .916 SV% in 78 career NCAA appearances over three seasons with the University of North Dakota from 2018-19 to 2020-21. His career 1.95 GAA ranks first in school history, while his .916 SV% is good for sixth.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound native of Lakewood, Ohio was originally undrafted and signed as a free agent on April 1, 2021.
Images from this story
|
TexasStars goaltender Adam Scheel
(Ross Bonander)
