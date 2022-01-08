Checkers Sign Nick Albano and Blake Siebenaler to PTOs

Prior to their road contests in Bridgeport this weekend, the Checkers have added defensemen Blake Siebenaler and Nick Albano on professional tryout contracts.

Siebenaler, 25, is a six-year pro who has posted 16 points (8g, 8a) in 94 career AHL games with Cleveland, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Henderson, Belleville and Ontario. A third-round pick by Columbus in 2014, Siebenaler has also logged 113 games in the ECHL - picking up 52 points (17g, 35a) along the way. Prior to turning pro, the Indiana native notched 96 points (25g, 71a) in 199 OHL games over three seasons with the Niagara Ice Dogs.

Charlotte would be the fifth team that Siebenaler has suited up for this season, as he has previously made AHL stops with Henderson, Belleville and Ontario. With the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets, Siebenaler has put up eight points (3g, 5a) in nine games thus far.

Albano, 25, is in his first pro season - splitting the campaign between the ECHL's Worcester Railers (3g, 3a in eight games) and the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds (0g, 3a in 13 games). Prior to that Albano spent three seasons at UMass-Boston, where he put up 85 points (21g, 64a) in 79 games.

The Checkers make their return to action to the first time in 2022 tonight when they take on the Islanders in Bridgeport at 7 p.m.

