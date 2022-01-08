Henderson Dominates against San Jose in 5-1 Victory

The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the San Jose Barracuda, 5-1, on Friday night at the SAP Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Silver Knights took the first lead of the contest, with a power play goal from Connor Corcoran in the first period, his second of the season. Pavel Dorofeyev doubled Henderson's lead when he notched one nine seconds into the second period. John Leonard put the Barracuda on the board with a shorthanded goal. Ben Jones restored a two-goal lead seven minutes into the middle frame. Corcoran doubled his tally for the night, sinking in a second power play goal. Jake Leschyshyn scored a fifth goal for Henderson, ending the second frame. The contest proceeded with a scoreless third period, the Silver Knights victorious 5-1. Goaltender Jiri Patera successfully blocked 27 of 28 shots on goal.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights return to SAP Center tomorrow to take on the San Jose Barracuda at 7 p.m. PT. Watch the matchup on AHLtv or listen in on 1230 The Game.

