Rangers Recall Lauri Pajuniemi, Anthony Greco to Taxi Squad
January 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The New York Rangers announced on Saturday that the club has recalled forwards Lauri Pajuniemi and Anthony Greco to the taxi squad from the Hartford Wolf Pack.
Pajuniemi, the Rangers fifth-round draft choice (132nd overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, has scored 15 points (7 g, 8 a) in 27 games during his rookie AHL season. Pajuniemi scored his first career AHL goal on opening night against the Bridgeport Islanders at the XL Center. He has yet to make his NHL debut.
Greco, signed as an unrestricted free agent by the Rangers on October 9th, 2020, has scored 23 points (7 g, 16 a) in 26 games with the Wolf Pack this season. A veteran of 320 AHL games, Greco has scored 199 points (96 g, 103 a) throughout his career. The native of Queens, New York, has skated in one NHL game. He made his NHL debut on December 13th, 2018, at the Minnesota Wild as a member of the Florida Panthers.
The Wolf Pack conclude a two-game road trip tonight when they make their lone visit to the Utica, New York to face the Comets. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Adirondack Bank Center. The Pack is back at the XL Center on Wednesday, January 12th, when they play host to the Charlotte Checkers! Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com!
