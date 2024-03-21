Moose Reassign Kubicek to Norfolk
March 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today defenceman Simon Kubicek was reassigned to the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals.
Simon Kubicek
Defence
Born Dec. 19, 2001 - Jindrichuv Hradec, Czechia
Height 6.02 - Weight 203 - Shoots R
Kubicek, 22, suited up in one game for the Moose this season and recorded his first AHL point, an assist on March 3 against Texas. The defenceman has appeared in four total games for Manitoba over his AHL career. Kubicek has played 52 games for Norfolk this season, tallying 16 points (4G, 12A) and 120 penalty minutes. Over his ECHL career, Kubicek has produced 30 points (8G, 22A) in 112 games split between Norfolk and the Newfoundland Growlers.
The Moose clash with the Abbotsford Canucks at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, March 23 (2 p.m. CT) and Sunday, March 24 (12 p.m. CT). One lucky fan at each game will win a grand prize $1,500 travel voucher courtesy of CAA Manitoba.
Tickets to all upcoming Manitoba Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sportsthe Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.
