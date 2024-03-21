Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman David Jiricek from Monsters
March 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Blue Jackets added defenseman David Jiricek to the club's roster on emergency recall from the Monsters. In 36 appearances for Columbus this season, Jiricek supplied 1-8-9 with 20 penalty minutes and added 7-10-17 with 12 penalty minutes in 24 appearances for Cleveland.
A 6'4", 206 lb. right-shooting native of Klatovy, Czechia, Jiricek, 20, was originally selected by the Blue Jackets in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. In 40 career NHL appearances, all for Columbus, spanning parts of two seasons from 2022-24, Jiricek registered 1-8-9 with 22 penalty minutes. In 79 appearances for the Monsters spanning parts of two seasons from 2022-24, Jiricek posted 13-42-55 with 48 penalty minutes and was selected to participate in the 2022-23 AHL All-Star Classic, although he did not play in the event. Jiricek was also named the AHL's Rookie of the Month for December 2022. In 67 appearances for HC Plzen of Czechia's Extraliga spanning parts of three seasons from 2019-22, Jiricek contributed 8-12-20 with 85 penalty minutes and a +14 rating.
Internationally, Jiricek represented Czechia at the 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships, helping claim the Silver Medal at the 2022-23 event where he was named to the tournament's All-Star Team and recognized as the event's top defenseman. Jiricek also helped Czechia claim the Bronze Medal at the 2021-22 IIHF World Championship.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2024
- Maniscalco Returned on Loan to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Defenseman Zachary Massicotte to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman David Jiricek from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Krys and Hryckowian Join Texas Stars on Amateur Tryouts - Texas Stars
- Ads Home for Two this Weekend - Milwaukee Admirals
- Monsters Break out Cowboy Hats and Golf Clubs for Weekend of Promotions - Cleveland Monsters
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Tomas Suchanek to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract - San Diego Gulls
- Moose Launch 2024 Autism Acceptance Campaign - Manitoba Moose
- Moose Reassign Kubicek to Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Scott Walford to ATO - Syracuse Crunch
- Florida Recalls Uvis Balinskis from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Join the Griffins for Winning Wednesday - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wranglers Fall to Condors in Shootout - Calgary Wranglers
- Another Comeback Win - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Ontario Breaks Tie Late to Snap Tucson's Four Game Winning Streak - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hughes' Overtime Winner Sends Firebirds Over Stars - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Griffins End Four-Game Road Winless Streak With 4-1 Victory Over Manitoba - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Seney & Phillips Score Twice, Stauber Sets Record in Hogs' 4-3 OT Comeback - Rockford IceHogs
- Stars Earn Point in Overtime Loss to Firebirds - Texas Stars
- Wagner Plays Hero In Eagles' 2-1 Win Over Milwaukee - Colorado Eagles
- Roadtrip Ends with Loss for Ads - Milwaukee Admirals
- Jeff Malott Notches Lone Goal In Moose Loss - Manitoba Moose
- Amerks Outlast Hartford in High Scoring Affair - Rochester Americans
- Condors Win It In Round Four Of The Shootout After A Matvey Petrov Goal - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolves Earn Point in 4-3 OT Loss to IceHogs - Chicago Wolves
- Brennan Othmann Scores Twice, But Pack Drop Sixth Straight to Americans 6-5 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Gaudette Scores 37th, But T-Birds Fall to Phantoms, 3-1 - Springfield Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman David Jiricek from Monsters
- Monsters Break out Cowboy Hats and Golf Clubs for Weekend of Promotions
- Monsters Tripped up in 5-2 Loss to Penguins
- Monsters Sign Pair of ECHL Forwards to Pro Tryout Contracts
- Monsters Skate Away with Big 3-2 Overtime Win against Penguins