Condors Win It In Round Four Of The Shootout After A Matvey Petrov Goal
March 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (33-22-4, 70pts) went four rounds of a shootout to pick up a 3-2 win over the Calgary Wranglers (31-22-7, 69pts) on Wednesday. Bakersfield fired a season high 46 shots and never trailed in the game. Max Wanner (5th) scored shorthanded in the first and Dylan Holloway (5th) scored in the third.
In the shootout Lane Pederson remained a perfect 4/4 with a tally in round 3. Sam Gagner and Matvey Petrov had the other shootout goals.
With the win, the Condors improved to 3-3-0 against Calgary and moved into fourth in the Pacific Division depending on the Ontario result tonight.
UP NEXT: The Condors are home Friday at 7 p.m. for a $2 Beer Friday against Coachella Valley. (click here for tickets)
