Monsters Break out Cowboy Hats and Golf Clubs for Weekend of Promotions

CLEVELAND -The Cleveland Monsters will host a big weekend of promotions beginning with WGAR Country Music Night on Friday, March 22, and Golf Night presented by Five Iron Golf on Saturday, March 23, when the Hershey Bears visit Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with both games starting at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 22 - WGAR Country Music Night

On Friday night, fans are encouraged to come dressed to impress in their best Western attire to celebrate Country Music Night with the Monsters and 99.5 WGAR. Limited edition country themed trucker hats are available to purchase with a ticket for the game starting at $25. Fans can purchase the special ticket package at clevelandmonsters.com/wgar.

Carletta Blake from 99.5 WGAR's morning show will join the Monsters as a guest host throughout the night while fans will have several chances to win tickets to Dan + Shay "The Heartbreak On The Map" Summer Tour at Blossom Music Center courtesy of the station.

Center Ice, the official Team Shop of the Cleveland Monsters, will offer a Monsters Country Collection including a full zip sweatshirt and t-shirt as the Item of the Game. The collection will be available both in store and at MonstersTeamShop.com while supplies last.

Friday's game is another 1-2-3 Friday featuring $1 Coca-Cola products, $2 hot dogs and $3 Labatt Blue, and additional select beer specials along with Hockey for Heroes presented by Master Printing + Mailing. Every Friday night through Hockey for Heroes, local veterans will be honored during the game and get a chance to meet with a Monsters player at the end of the night.

Saturday, March 23 - Golf Night presented by Five Iron Golf

On Saturday, the Monsters are teeing up a special Golf Night presented by Five Iron Golf featuring an appearance by Chris McDonald, known for his iconic role as Shooter McGavin in Happy Gilmore. Fans can swing on by the game thanks to special bobblehead ticket packages that are on sale now at clevelandmonsters.com/shooter starting at just $25 while supplies last. In addition to an exclusive Meet & Greet with fans, Chris McDonald will join numerous parts of the game night including announcing the starters to the team, joining a part of the night's broadcast and more.

As part of a season-long intitiative, Saturday will bring another Carson's Crew where members from The Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Ohio attend the game. The guests will join Cave Crew wishing the players luck as they enter the ice, enjoy the game and take part in a meet-and-greet with Jake Gaudet and Marcus Bjork after the game.

Fans are encouraged to participate in the team's Food Drive in partnership with TrustedSec on both Friday and Saturday. Bins will be located at each entrance to collect non-perishable food items to be redistributed across Northeast Ohio. In addition to the weekend, the Food Drive will run on Saturday, March 30. Fans who would like to donate but cannot make it to the game can purchase items to be sent to the Monsters Front Office.

