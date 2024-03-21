Anaheim Ducks Sign Tomas Suchanek to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

March 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed goaltender Tomas Suchanek to a three-year entry-level contract beginning in the 2024-25 NHL season.

Suchanek, 20 (4/30/03), has posted a 12-6-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.56 goals-against average (GAA) and .919 save percentage (SV%) in 21 games in his first professional season with the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Among AHL leaders, Suchanek ranks tied for seventh in SV%, while he currently leads San Diego in wins, shutouts, GAA and SV%. He has also appeared in eight ECHL contests with the Tulsa Oilers this season, going 3-5-0 with a 2.77 GAA and .906 SV%.

The 6-0, 176-pound goaltender went 27-14-1 with a .912 SV% and 3.02 GAA in 46 appearances with the Tri-City Americans of the Western Hockey League (WHL) in 2022-23 while being named to the WHL Second All-Star Team. He compiled a 39-38-5 with two shutouts, a 3.44 GAA and .906 SV% in 88 career WHL appearances with Tri-City from 2020-23.

The Prerov, Czechia named helped his country to a silver medal at the 2023 World Junior Championships, leading all goaltenders with a 1.38 GAA and .938 SV% in seven appearances, posting a 5-2-0 record while being named to the tournament All-Star Team. He also represented Czechia at the 2022 World Junior Championship, 2021 U-18 World Championship and the 2020 World U-17 Hockey Challenge.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.