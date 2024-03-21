Ads Home for Two this Weekend
March 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals return home to Panther Arena for a pair of games at Panther Arena against the Henderson Silver Knights, their first-ever visit to Milwaukee.
The fun starts on Saturday night when the puck drops at 6 pm and following the game Country Music Star Nate Smith will perform LIVE in FM106/Coors Light Country Night 2! Best of all the concert is free with a game ticket. In addition, a limited among of on-ice passes are still available for the show. These passes, which start at just $20, allow exclusive access to watch the concert from directly in front of the stage.
The two teams will square off against on Sunday afternoon at 3 pm where the first 1,000 kids 14 and under will take home a cube puzzle, ala a Rubik's Cube, courtesy of Children's Wisconsin. Fans are encouraged to bring their skates to the game and when its over take a lap or two on Panther Arena Ice in our final Post-Game Skate of the season!
In addition, for just $25 on Sunday fans can get a ticket to the game and a ticket to the Harley Davidson Museum in the H-D Museum Breakaway Ticket Package! These packages must be purchased in advance.
Tickets for either Saturday or Sunday's games can be purchased online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com or by calling the team's office at (414) 227-0550.
