Maniscalco Returned on Loan to Indy

March 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team has returned defenseman Josh Maniscalco on loan to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.

Maniscalco, 25, has seven assists in 21 games with the IceHogs this season. He also has four points (3G, 1A) in three games with Indy during the current campaign.

The IceHogs play the Grand Rapids Griffins at the BMO Center on Saturday, Mar. 23 with puck drop at 7 p.m.

