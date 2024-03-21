Brennan Othmann Scores Twice, But Pack Drop Sixth Straight to Americans 6-5

ROCHESTER, NY - The Hartford Wolf Pack erupted for five goals on Wednesday night, breaking out offensively at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY. Brennan Othmann led the way for the Wolf Pack, scoring twice on the night. It would not be enough, however, as the Pack surrendered a season-high six goals in a 6-5 defeat at the hands of the Rochester Americans.

Michael Mersch broke a 5-5 tie 14:17 into the third period, potting a rebound for his 12th goal of the season. Nikita Novikov fired a shot from the point that Dylan Garand was able to deny through traffic. Mersch beat his man to the rebound, however, and stuffed home the game-winning goal to help the Americans complete a season series sweep.

The Wolf Pack opened the scoring for the second time in the season series, striking just eleven seconds in. Riley Nash darted down the right-wing side and cut towards the goal, hitting Dustin Tokarski with a shot. The rebound popped to the right of Tokarski, where Nash found it and stuffed it home in a scrum.

The goal, Nash's tenth of the season, was his first goal since December 1st. The goal was also the Wolf Pack's fastest goal to start a game this season.

Ryder Korczak extended the lead to 2-0 at 2:26, putting home a rebound for his eighth goal of the season. Bryan Yoon fired a shot from the point that was denied by Tokarski, but a rebound bounced off a few bodies and came right to Korczak, who smacked it home for Hartford's second goal in 2:15.

Tyson Kozak gave the Americans a pulse late in the first period, potting his fifth goal of the season at 19:20. Kozak found a loose puck in the neutral zone and entered in on the right-wing side. Kozak evaded the Wolf Pack's defense and cut to the edge of the right-wing circle. His low shot beat Garand by the right pad to make it a 2-1 game through 20 minutes of play.

Othmann extended the lead to 3-1 4:21 into the second period, potting the 15th goal of his rookie season. Nikolas Brouillard tapped a pass into the slot for Othmann, who snapped a shot over the left pad of Tokarski.

The Americans would erupt from there, however, striking three times in a span of 8:55 to take a 4-3 lead. Isak Rosén cut it to a 3-2 game at 5:23, blasting a one-timer from the right-wing circle on the powerplay for his 15th goal of the campaign.

Ethan Prow tied the game at 11:32, jamming home a rebound for his third goal of the season. Calle Själin's initial shot was denied by Garand, but the rebound found the stick of Prow, who made no mistake.

Brett Murray gave the Americans their first lead of the night at 14:18, beating Garand by the left arm for his 16th goal of the season. Murray won a foot race to the puck in the offensive zone, settled the puck, and beat Garand to send the crowd at the Blue Cross Arena into a frenzy.

The Wolf Pack retook the lead with two goals in 83 seconds early in the third period. Othmann tied the game at 6:06 with his second goal of the night, deflecting a Mac Hollowell shot by Tokarski on the club's third powerplay of the evening.

Then, Karl Henriksson put the Pack on top with his career-high eleventh goal of the season at 7:29. Nic Petan drove down the right-wing side and flipped a puck into the slot for Henriksson, who potted the go-ahead goal.

The lead last 4:46, however, as the Americans again battled back. Jiri Kulich picked up his third goal of the season against the Wolf Pack when he took a pass from Själin and walked down the left-wing side. Kulich went to the backhand and beat Garand by the glove at 12:15 to even the affair 5-5.

Kulich's goal with his 19th of the season and his third point (1 g, 2 a) of the night.

Mersch's goal at 14:17 would prove to be the game-winner, giving the Americans their third straight head-to-head win against the Wolf Pack.

The Wolf Pack continue their four-game road trip on Saturday afternoon when they visit the Toronto Marlies. The puck drop is set for 4:00 p.m.

