Hughes' Overtime Winner Sends Firebirds Over Stars

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Texas Stars in overtime on Wednesday night by the final score of 4-3. Cameron Hughes scored twice, including the overtime game winner in front of a crowd of 9,224 at Acrisure Arena to help the Firebirds extend their point streak to 11 straight games.

Ryan Winterton opened the scoring for the Firebirds just 51 seconds into the game. Marian Studenic grabbed the puck off the boards and found Winterton in the slot. Winterton's wrist shot rang off the post and went behind Texas goaltender Remi Poirier for his 20th of the season. Shane Wright earned the secondary assist.

The Stars tied the game on a powerplay goal from Curtis McKenzie at 2:03 but Kole Lind got the lead back for the Firebirds 1:08 later. Devin Shore fed Lind on a 2-on-1 rush and cashed in to make it 2-1 Coachella Valley. Cameron Hughes was credited with the second assist.

Texas tied the game as Jack Becker slid the puck between Chris Driedger's legs to make it 2-2 but Coachella Valley capitalized on a powerplay as Hughes found the rebound from a Cale Fleury shot. Hughes' first goal of the game was also his 18th of the season.

The 3-2 Firebirds lead held until the first 22 seconds of the third period when Cody Haiskanen tied the game for the Stars. The score was tied at the end of regulation sending the Firebirds into their second straight overtime game.

Cameron Hughes scored for Coachella Valley 2:44 into overtime to seal the victory. Cale Fleury intercepted a pass to spring Hughes for the breakaway.

The victory moves Coachella Valley's record to 37-13-5-3 and gives them points in 21 of their last 22 games. The Firebirds finished 1-for-3 on the powerplay and the penalty kill went 2-for-3.

The Firebirds outshot the Stars 42-34. The win also extends the Firebirds' lead in the Pacific Division standings to six points and extends their lead in the Western Conference to five.

