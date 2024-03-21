Bojangles Game Preview: March 22 at Springfield
March 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!
THE MATCHUP
The Checkers are striking back out on the road with an extended swing through the Atlantic Division, starting with a rematch against Springfield on Friday.
THE STORYLINES
On The Road Again
After wrapping up a strong home stand, the Checkers are back on the road looking to keep their momentum rolling. Charlotte has found success away from home as of late, winning five of their last six road contests.
The Checkers will have their work cut out for them facing a Thunderbirds team that has fared much better on home ice this season. In fact, their 18 home wins are the third most in the Eastern Conference.
Offense Clicking
After going through ups and downs throughout the season, the Checkers' offense is riding a wave at the moment. Charlotte has scored four goals in each of the last three contests and five of the last seven games.
High Rollers
A big part of that offensive surge for Charlotte has come from the play of their top scorers. The team's top three active scorers are all currently riding hot streaks - Mackie Samoskevich has 15 points in his last 15 games, Rasmus Asplund has points in five consecutive contests and Gerry Mayhew has 12 points in his last 12 games.
Knight Knight
On the other side of the ice, Spencer Knight has been turning in a string of strong outings between the pipes for Charlotte. The netminder has won seven of his last eight starts while surrendering 16 total goals.
THE ONES TO WATCH
Charlotte
Rasmus Asplund - 6 points in last 5 games
Santtu Kinnunen - 3 points in last 2 games
Wilmer Skoog - 5 points in last 3 games
Springfield
Adam Gaudette - 7 points in last 5 games
Dylan Coghlan - 5 points in last 3 games
Calle Rosen - 4 points in last 2 games
THE INFO
Puck drops tonight in Springfield at 7:05 p.m. You can catch the action on AHLTV.
Featured News
Checkers Madness - Get $11 Tickets for April 6
It's Checkers Madness! Get $11 tickets to 811 Night, presented by Piedmont Natural Gas, now...
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2024
- Bojangles Game Preview: March 22 at Springfield - Charlotte Checkers
- Maniscalco Returned on Loan to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Defenseman Zachary Massicotte to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman David Jiricek from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Krys and Hryckowian Join Texas Stars on Amateur Tryouts - Texas Stars
- Ads Home for Two this Weekend - Milwaukee Admirals
- Monsters Break out Cowboy Hats and Golf Clubs for Weekend of Promotions - Cleveland Monsters
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Tomas Suchanek to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract - San Diego Gulls
- Moose Launch 2024 Autism Acceptance Campaign - Manitoba Moose
- Moose Reassign Kubicek to Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Scott Walford to ATO - Syracuse Crunch
- Florida Recalls Uvis Balinskis from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Join the Griffins for Winning Wednesday - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wranglers Fall to Condors in Shootout - Calgary Wranglers
- Another Comeback Win - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Ontario Breaks Tie Late to Snap Tucson's Four Game Winning Streak - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hughes' Overtime Winner Sends Firebirds Over Stars - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Griffins End Four-Game Road Winless Streak With 4-1 Victory Over Manitoba - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Seney & Phillips Score Twice, Stauber Sets Record in Hogs' 4-3 OT Comeback - Rockford IceHogs
- Stars Earn Point in Overtime Loss to Firebirds - Texas Stars
- Wagner Plays Hero In Eagles' 2-1 Win Over Milwaukee - Colorado Eagles
- Roadtrip Ends with Loss for Ads - Milwaukee Admirals
- Jeff Malott Notches Lone Goal In Moose Loss - Manitoba Moose
- Amerks Outlast Hartford in High Scoring Affair - Rochester Americans
- Condors Win It In Round Four Of The Shootout After A Matvey Petrov Goal - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolves Earn Point in 4-3 OT Loss to IceHogs - Chicago Wolves
- Brennan Othmann Scores Twice, But Pack Drop Sixth Straight to Americans 6-5 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Gaudette Scores 37th, But T-Birds Fall to Phantoms, 3-1 - Springfield Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.