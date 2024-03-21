Bojangles Game Preview: March 22 at Springfield

Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

THE MATCHUP

The Checkers are striking back out on the road with an extended swing through the Atlantic Division, starting with a rematch against Springfield on Friday.

THE STORYLINES

On The Road Again

After wrapping up a strong home stand, the Checkers are back on the road looking to keep their momentum rolling. Charlotte has found success away from home as of late, winning five of their last six road contests.

The Checkers will have their work cut out for them facing a Thunderbirds team that has fared much better on home ice this season. In fact, their 18 home wins are the third most in the Eastern Conference.

Offense Clicking

After going through ups and downs throughout the season, the Checkers' offense is riding a wave at the moment. Charlotte has scored four goals in each of the last three contests and five of the last seven games.

High Rollers

A big part of that offensive surge for Charlotte has come from the play of their top scorers. The team's top three active scorers are all currently riding hot streaks - Mackie Samoskevich has 15 points in his last 15 games, Rasmus Asplund has points in five consecutive contests and Gerry Mayhew has 12 points in his last 12 games.

Knight Knight

On the other side of the ice, Spencer Knight has been turning in a string of strong outings between the pipes for Charlotte. The netminder has won seven of his last eight starts while surrendering 16 total goals.

THE ONES TO WATCH

Charlotte

Rasmus Asplund - 6 points in last 5 games

Santtu Kinnunen - 3 points in last 2 games

Wilmer Skoog - 5 points in last 3 games

Springfield

Adam Gaudette - 7 points in last 5 games

Dylan Coghlan - 5 points in last 3 games

Calle Rosen - 4 points in last 2 games

THE INFO

Puck drops tonight in Springfield at 7:05 p.m. You can catch the action on AHLTV.

