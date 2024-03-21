Syracuse Crunch Loan Defenseman Zachary Massicotte to Orlando Solar Bears
March 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have loaned defenseman Zachary Massicotte to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.
Massicotte, 23, has appeared in 19 games with the Crunch this season recording one assist. He has also played in 28 games with the Solar Bears tallying two goals and six assists. Last season, the 6-foot-4, 218-pound blueliner skated in four games with the Belleville Senators and 57 contests with the Allen Americans of the ECHL posting six goals and 13 assists.
Massicotte was signed to a one-year AHL contract by the Crunch this season.
