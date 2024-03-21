Florida Recalls Uvis Balinskis from Charlotte

The Panthers announced this morning that they have recalled Uvis Balinskis from Charlotte.

The defenseman has posted 21 points (3g, 18a) in 35 games for Charlotte this season. Balinskis - who is in his first season in North America - has also appeared in 18 NHL games for Florida thus far, posting two points (1g, 1a) along the way.

The Checkers are preparing to embark on an extended five-game road trip that kicks off Friday in Springfield.

