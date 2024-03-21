Stars Earn Point in Overtime Loss to Firebirds

March 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







PALM DESERT, California - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, were handed a 4-3 overtime loss while facing the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Wednesday night at Acrisure Arena.

Ryan Winterton put the Firebirds on top first 51 seconds into the opening period by finishing off a pass from Marian Studenic to beat Remi Poirier after Texas failed to clear the zone. Then with 2:03 elapsed, Curtis McKenzie tied the game by tipping a one-timer from Matej Blumel past Chris Driedger for a franchise record 51st power-play goal. The Firebirds reclaimed a 2-1 lead at 3:11 when Kole Lind tapped in a backdoor feed from Studenic. Jack Becker tied the game 2-2 at 9:03 by following up on blocked shot in the slot for his fourth goal in his last six times out. Cameron Hughes put Coachella Valley back in front, 3-2, eight seconds into a power play at 17:10 when he fired a rebound into the back of the net from the top of the crease.

Following a scoreless middle frame, Cody Haiskanen tied the game 22 seconds into the third period when he snapped a shot from the right circle past Driedger for his second goal in as many games. The game remained tied through the end of regulation and required overtime to determine a winner.

During the extra session, Hughes shelfed a shot on a breakaway to lock in a 4-3 win for the Firebirds 2:44 into overtime.

Driedger picked up the win in goal for the Firebirds to improve to 18-6-5 on the season after making 30 stops on 33 shots. For the Stars, Poirier now owns a 15-13-4 record after making 38 saves on Wednesday night.

The Stars head to San Diego next to take on the Gulls on Friday at 9:00 p.m. CT at Pechanga Arena before returning to Coachella Valley to face the Firebirds again on Saturday to close out the five-game road trip.

