Roadtrip Ends with Loss for Ads

Loveland, CO- Chris Wagner scored with 2:44 remaining in theme to lift the Colorado Eagles to a 2-1 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Wednesday at Blue Arena.

Milwaukee remains one point away from clinching a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Milwaukee is 2-9-0-0 since its franchise-record 19-game winning streak was snapped Feb. 25.

Colorado sent the puck dribbling toward the Milwaukee goal with less than three minutes remaining in the game. Admirals goalie Yaroslav Askarov tried to play the puck but it bounced beyond his reach. He scampered back to the crease, but Wagner was able to receive a pass from behind the net and pop the shot over Askarov's left shoulder at 17:16 to give the Eagles the win.

After a goalless first period, Colorado struck first in the second frame. Jean-Luc Foudy scored a power play goal from the right circle at 7:35 to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead.

Milwaukee tied the game with a power play goal of its own at 12:02 of the second period. Juuso Parssinen's slap shot from the right circle was stopped, but Wade Allison deposited the rebound into the goal past Trent Miner for his second goal as an Admiral and his 12th goal in the American Hockey League this season. Parssinen and Adam Wilsby garnered the assists.

Milwaukee outshot Colorado 32-23.

The Admirals return to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Sat., Mar. 23 to host the Henderson Silver Knights.

