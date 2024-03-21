Wagner Plays Hero In Eagles' 2-1 Win Over Milwaukee

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado forward Chris Wagner buried the game-winner with just 2:44 remaining in regulation to give the Eagles a 2-1 victory over the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday. The win capped off a two-game sweep of the Admirals and now gives Colorado wins in each of its last three contests. Goaltender Trent Miner claimed his fifth-consecutive win in net, stopping 31 of the 32 shots he faced.

The first period would see Milwaukee earn the lone power play of the opening 20 minutes, but Miner and the penalty kill would keep the Admirals at bay on the man-advantage. Colorado would go on to outshoot Milwaukee 9-5 in the period and the two teams headed to the first intermission with the contest still scoreless.

The Eagles would open the scoring on their first power play of the night, as forward Jean-Luc Foudy buried a one-timer from the right-wing circle, giving Colorado a 1-0 edge at the 7:35 mark of the second period.

The Admirals would take advantage on a power play of their own just minutes later, as forward Wade Allison tucked home a rebound at the top of the crease, tying the game at 1-1 with 7:58 left to play in the middle frame.

With the contest still deadlocked at 1-1 as the puck dropped on the third period of play, each team would earn multiple opportunities on the man-advantage, but neither side would be able to take advantage of the extra attacker.

As time ticked down, forward Cal Burke would take advantage of a misplayed puck behind the net, as he served a pass into the slot which would be belted home by Wagner, putting the Eagles on top 2-1 with 2:44 remaining in the game.

Milwaukee would pull goaltender Yaroslav Askarov in favor of the extra attacker, but would not come any closer, as Colorado held on for the 2-1 victory.

Both teams finished the night 1-for-4 on the power play, as Askarov suffered the loss in net, allowing two goals on 25 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Abbotsford Canucks on Friday, March 29th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena.

