Moose Launch 2024 Autism Acceptance Campaign

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club is proud to announce the beginning of this season's Autism Acceptance campaign, in support of St.Amant Foundation. The campaign is highlighted by the Autism Acceptance Game on Saturday, April 6 at 2 p.m. CT when the Moose face the Chicago Wolves at Canada Life Centre.

The 2024 edition of the campaign marks the ninth year the Moose and St.Amant Foundation have partnered for the initiative.

The Moose will again provide a 'quiet room' for those attending the game who may need a break from the sights and sounds in the arena. The team also offers a 'Guide to the Game' providing information to assist all fans in enjoying their experience at the Autism Acceptance Game.

Limited edition Manitoba Moose plush toys will be on sale at five Moose games including March 23, 24, 27, 29 and April 6 (or until supplies last). The plush moose toys, wearing an exclusively designed miniature Autism Acceptance sweater, will be available for $35. Net proceeds from the plush moose sales will be donated to St.Amant Foundation.

Plush moose toys and additional fundraising efforts have contributed to over $105,000 raised for St.Amant during the past eight campaigns. Those funds are essential in outfitting the Early Learning Classrooms with teaching resources.

As part of this season's campaign, Moose players and staff visited one of St.Amant's Early Learning Classrooms on November 29. Players had the opportunity to speak with staff and to interact with and spend time with the students.

Tickets for Manitoba Moose home games, including the Autism Acceptance Game on Saturday, April 6, are available now at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

