Moose Launch 2024 Autism Acceptance Campaign
March 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club is proud to announce the beginning of this season's Autism Acceptance campaign, in support of St.Amant Foundation. The campaign is highlighted by the Autism Acceptance Game on Saturday, April 6 at 2 p.m. CT when the Moose face the Chicago Wolves at Canada Life Centre.
The 2024 edition of the campaign marks the ninth year the Moose and St.Amant Foundation have partnered for the initiative.
The Moose will again provide a 'quiet room' for those attending the game who may need a break from the sights and sounds in the arena. The team also offers a 'Guide to the Game' providing information to assist all fans in enjoying their experience at the Autism Acceptance Game.
Limited edition Manitoba Moose plush toys will be on sale at five Moose games including March 23, 24, 27, 29 and April 6 (or until supplies last). The plush moose toys, wearing an exclusively designed miniature Autism Acceptance sweater, will be available for $35. Net proceeds from the plush moose sales will be donated to St.Amant Foundation.
Plush moose toys and additional fundraising efforts have contributed to over $105,000 raised for St.Amant during the past eight campaigns. Those funds are essential in outfitting the Early Learning Classrooms with teaching resources.
As part of this season's campaign, Moose players and staff visited one of St.Amant's Early Learning Classrooms on November 29. Players had the opportunity to speak with staff and to interact with and spend time with the students.
Tickets for Manitoba Moose home games, including the Autism Acceptance Game on Saturday, April 6, are available now at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2024
- Monsters Break out Cowboy Hats and Golf Clubs for Weekend of Promotions - Cleveland Monsters
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Tomas Suchanek to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract - San Diego Gulls
- Moose Launch 2024 Autism Acceptance Campaign - Manitoba Moose
- Moose Reassign Kubicek to Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Scott Walford to ATO - Syracuse Crunch
- Florida Recalls Uvis Balinskis from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Join the Griffins for Winning Wednesday - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wranglers Fall to Condors in Shootout - Calgary Wranglers
- Another Comeback Win - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Ontario Breaks Tie Late to Snap Tucson's Four Game Winning Streak - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hughes' Overtime Winner Sends Firebirds Over Stars - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Griffins End Four-Game Road Winless Streak With 4-1 Victory Over Manitoba - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Seney & Phillips Score Twice, Stauber Sets Record in Hogs' 4-3 OT Comeback - Rockford IceHogs
- Stars Earn Point in Overtime Loss to Firebirds - Texas Stars
- Wagner Plays Hero In Eagles' 2-1 Win Over Milwaukee - Colorado Eagles
- Roadtrip Ends with Loss for Ads - Milwaukee Admirals
- Jeff Malott Notches Lone Goal In Moose Loss - Manitoba Moose
- Amerks Outlast Hartford in High Scoring Affair - Rochester Americans
- Condors Win It In Round Four Of The Shootout After A Matvey Petrov Goal - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolves Earn Point in 4-3 OT Loss to IceHogs - Chicago Wolves
- Brennan Othmann Scores Twice, But Pack Drop Sixth Straight to Americans 6-5 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Gaudette Scores 37th, But T-Birds Fall to Phantoms, 3-1 - Springfield Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.