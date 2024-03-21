Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Scott Walford to ATO
March 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed defenseman Scott Walford to an Amateur Tryout Contract, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.
Walford, 25, played in 20 games as an alternate captain with McGill University this season. His 24 points (4g, 20a) ranked first among defensemen. The 6-foot-1, 206-pound blueliner appeared in 59 career games with McGill tallying 55 points (9g, 46a) from 2021 to 2024.
Prior to his collegiate career, Walford skated in 290 career WHL games with the Saskatoon Blades and Victoria Royals from 2014 to 2020 earning 30 goals and 144 assists.
Walford was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the third round, 68th overall, at the 2017 NHL Draft.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2024
- Moose Reassign Kubicek to Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Scott Walford to ATO - Syracuse Crunch
- Florida Recalls Uvis Balinskis from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Join the Griffins for Winning Wednesday - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wranglers Fall to Condors in Shootout - Calgary Wranglers
- Another Comeback Win - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Ontario Breaks Tie Late to Snap Tucson's Four Game Winning Streak - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hughes' Overtime Winner Sends Firebirds Over Stars - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Griffins End Four-Game Road Winless Streak With 4-1 Victory Over Manitoba - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Seney & Phillips Score Twice, Stauber Sets Record in Hogs' 4-3 OT Comeback - Rockford IceHogs
- Stars Earn Point in Overtime Loss to Firebirds - Texas Stars
- Wagner Plays Hero In Eagles' 2-1 Win Over Milwaukee - Colorado Eagles
- Roadtrip Ends with Loss for Ads - Milwaukee Admirals
- Jeff Malott Notches Lone Goal In Moose Loss - Manitoba Moose
- Amerks Outlast Hartford in High Scoring Affair - Rochester Americans
- Condors Win It In Round Four Of The Shootout After A Matvey Petrov Goal - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolves Earn Point in 4-3 OT Loss to IceHogs - Chicago Wolves
- Brennan Othmann Scores Twice, But Pack Drop Sixth Straight to Americans 6-5 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Gaudette Scores 37th, But T-Birds Fall to Phantoms, 3-1 - Springfield Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.