Seney & Phillips Score Twice, Stauber Sets Record in Hogs' 4-3 OT Comeback

ROCKFORD, Ill. - Brett Seney lifted the Rockford IceHogs over the Chicago Wolves with two goals, including the overtime-winner, in a 4-3 final on Wednesday night at the BMO Center. Rockford erased a 3-1 deficit in the third period and ripped off three unanswered goals to complete the comeback.

Isaak Phillips also bagged two goals for the first multi-goal game of his career, and Jaxson Stauber set a new IceHogs AHL record for the most consecutive wins by a goaltender with eight. Stauber finished the game with 21 saves on 24 Chicago shots.

The victory gives the Hogs three straight wins and 10 wins in their last 11 games. Rockford has also won four straight against Chicago and is now 4-3-1-0 against the Wolves this season.

Halfway through the first, Isaak Philips lit the lamp for Rockford with a wrist shot at the blue line that made its way through heavy traffic and into the net. Mike Hardman set a screen in front of Antti Raanta aiding Phillip's shot into the net (9:36).

Chicago responded with 33 seconds left in the game Matt Donovan tied the game at one goal a piece (19:26).

At the start of the second period, Max Comtois tipped Cavan Fitzgerald's one-timer toward the net to give Chicago a 2-1 lead (0:24).

With Rockford on the power play late in the second period, Rocco Grimaldi scored on a slap shot to give Chicago a 3-1 lead (18:31).

The Hogs' comeback began when Phillips scored a 4-on-4 goal when Phillips tipped a Seney shot through the pads of Raanta (11:51). The goal gave Phillips two on the night and marked the first time in his professional career that he scored twice in a game. With the two goals, Phillips also moved past Lucas Carlsson for the seventh-most points all-time by an IceHogs defenseman (64).

Late in the third, Brett Seney got his stick on a shot from Cole Guttman and deflected it past Raanta to tie the game at 3-3 (16:24). Guttman finished with three assists on the night and has five points (2G, 3A) in his last two games.

Seney proved to be the hero late in overtime when he took the puck from the left circle and drove the net in front of Raanta. Seney's shot from in tight snuck past Raanta and lifted Rockford to victory (4:22). The IceHogs are now 7-5 in 3-on-3 overtimes and have won each of their last four.

Rockford returns to the BMO Center to take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, March 23. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

