Krys and Hryckowian Join Texas Stars on Amateur Tryouts

March 21, 2024







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that defenseman Luke Krys and forward Justin Hryckowian (pronounced ritz-COH-vee-in) have joined the team on amateur tryouts after signing entry-level contracts with Dallas this week.

Krys, 23, registered 17 points (6-11-17) in 35 regular-season games for Providence College (NCAA) during the 2023-24 season. Among team defensemen, Krys ranked first in goals (6), shared second in assists (11), and ranked second in points (17).

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound defenseman played four seasons in the NCAA with Providence College and Brown University, amassing 15 goals and 55 points (15-40-55) in 127 regular-season games and was named to the NCAA All-Ivy League Second Team in both the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. He played an additional five games with the Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL) during the 2020-21 season.

A native of Ridgefield, Connecticut, Krys was originally undrafted before signing with the Stars.

Hryckowian, 23, recorded 43 points (13-30-43) in 32 games with Northeastern University (NCAA) during the 2023-24 season. He led the team in assists (30) and points and ranked third in goals (13) and is nominated for the Hobey Baker Award for the NCAA's top men's ice hockey player of the year. The 5-foot-10, 194-pound forward played three seasons for Northeastern from 2021-24, appearing in 94 games and posting 101 points (35-66-101). In 2023, he was named Hockey East Best Defensive Forward and was named to the Hockey East Second All-Star Team.

Prior to his NCAA career, the L'Ile-Bizard, Quebec native played 61 games in the USHL with Sioux City and Cedar Rapids and earned a total of 52 points (21-31-52). He was undrafted before signing with the Stars.

The Stars face the San Diego Gulls at 7:00 p.m. PT on Friday at Pechanga Arena San Diego, before finishing a five-game road trip Saturday against the Coachella Valley Firebirds at 6:00 p.m. PT at Acrisure Arena.

