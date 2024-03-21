Wranglers Fall to Condors in Shootout

Came up short in the shootout.

The Wranglers fell 3-2 to the Bakersfield Condors in a shootout on Wednesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Sam Morton scored his first professional goal, while Adam Klapka notched his 18th tally of the season for Calgary in the loss.

Connor Murphy (1-2-1) stopped 42 shots between the pipes for the Wranglers.

The Condors opened the scoring at the 14:10 mark of the first period, while shorthanded.

Max Wanner chipped the puck into the Wranglers' zone and chased it down, then walked into a slapshot at the hashmarks that found its way five-hole on Murphy.

1-0 at the break.

The Wranglers tied the game in the second period at 12:26.

Cole Schwindt picked up the loose puck in the neutral zone and sped into the Condors' end, dangled past the defenceman and slid the puck across to Morton, who ripped the puck under the pads of Olivier Rodrigue.

1-1 after 40 minutes.

Bakersfield pulled ahead 5:22 into the third period, when Dylan Holloway forced a turnover at his own blueline and sped up the ice and into the Wranglers end, whipping a wrist-shot past Murphy.

2-1 Condors.

However, just 35-seconds later, Klapka walked the puck out of the corner and picked the top corner with a quick shot over the shoulder of Rodrigue to tie the game. (5:57).

2-2.

Extra time was required to determine a winner.

Overtime solved nothing, so a shootout was needed, and while Jeremie Poirier and William Stromgren scored on their attempts for Calgary, Matvey Petrov eventually notched the game-winner for Bakersfield.

