Moose Launch 2022 Share the Warmth Campaign Presented by Red River Co-Op

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the launch of the team's annual Share the Warmth campaign, presented by Red River Co-op, in support of Siloam Mission.

Participating Red River Co-op food stores will be collecting in-store donations of hygiene products in support of Siloam Mission from Oct. 7 to Oct. 28.

Participating locations include:

Grant Park (1120 Grant Ave, Winnipeg)

Seasons of Tuxedo, (755 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg)

Southdale (77 Vermillion Rd, Winnipeg)

St. Norbert (3477 Pembina Hwy, St. Norbert)

St. Vital (850 Dakota St, Winnipeg)

Manitoba Moose mascot Mick E. Moose will be in attendance and encouraging donations at the St. Vital location (850 Dakota St.) on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m..

A list of suggested donation items include:

Body wash/body lotion

Q-Tips

Laundry Pods

Dryer Sheets

Deodorant

Shampoo/conditioner

Toothpaste/toothbrushes

Store locations also have signage with a scannable QR Code directing fans to a list of suggested donation items as well as a link to make monetary donations for Siloam Mission and a ticket offer for the game on Oct. 29.

The Moose host their Share the Warmth game on Saturday, Oct. 29 (2 p.m.) against the Iowa Wild. Fans in attendance are encouraged to bring hygiene items for donation.

Tables on the main concourse located outside of sections 106 and 118 will sell hockey sock hampers for $10. Fans have the opportunity to buy and donate the hamper while keeping the socks or donating both items. Anyone donating items at the game will be entered to win a team-signed Moose jersey. Monetary donations will also be accepted.

The Moose collected over 13,000 items during the 2021 campaign thanks to the incredible generosity and support of Manitobans.

Siloam Mission connects the community in order to alleviate hardships and provide opportunities for change for those affected by poverty and homelessness. Red River Co-op is committed to supporting our community and embeds sustainability by planning and investing for the long term in both our communities and the environment.

Tickets for the Share the Warmth game, presented by Red River Co-op, in support of Siloam Mission are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

Manitoba Moose Ticket Memberships are available now. Enjoy benefits like concession and merchandise discounts, free AHLTV Road Pass, an exclusive full-team autograph session and much more. For the full details on Ticket Memberships and to select the option that's best for you, visit MooseHockey.com/PACKAGES

