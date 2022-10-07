Islanders Fall to Wolf Pack

October 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, finished the 2022 preseason with a 5-1 loss to the Hartford Wolf Pack at the Koeppel Community Sports Center on Friday.

Ryan MacKinnon scored the Islanders' lone tally late in the first period, while Jakub Skarek and Cory Schneider split time in net.

Hartford's Turner Elson opened the scoring with a power-play goal just 9:09 into the game, tapping Lauri Pajuniemi's cross-ice pass around Skarek. With Vincent Sevigny in the box for tripping, former Bridgeport forward Tanner Fritz found a seam for Pajuniemi to create space for Elson's finish.

It was Skarek's first appearance with Bridgeport this preseason after two strong exhibition outings with the New York Islanders.

Bridgeport bounced back in the final minute of the first period when MacKinnon capitalized on a one-time blast from distance. The fifth-year defenseman drifted to the deep slot and drove Ruslan Iskhakov's pass over goalie Louis Domingue's shoulder. Samuel Bolduc also assisted on the tying goal at the 19:06 mark.

The Wolf Pack jumped ahead for a second time at 6:08 of the middle frame when Tim Gettinger deflected home his first of the preseason. Brandon Scanlin guided a pass through the left circle to Gettinger at the doorstep, where his redirection went up and over Skarek's blocker to make it 2-1.

As was the plan heading into the contest, Skarek was replaced by Schneider midway through the second period to give each netminder a rep. Not according to plan, the Wolf Pack peppered him right away and Bobby Trivigno scored a rebound goal from the doorstep at the 14:07 mark. The Wolf Pack carried their 3-1 advantage into the second intermission.

Hartford converted two more times in the third period beginning with Karl Henricksson's tally at 5:06. Fritz added the final strike at 14:27.

Jimmy Lambert, who led all players with three points (one goal, two assists) on Thursday, drew a penalty shot in the back half of the third, but was stopped by Domingue's blocker.

The Islanders finished the game 0-for-1 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill. The in-state rivals will meet for the first time during the regular season on Sunday, Oct. 23rd at Total Mortgage Arena.

Next Time Out: The Islanders open the 2022-23 regular season next Friday, Oct. 14th with a 7:05 p.m. matchup against the Providence Bruins in Rhode Island. Each of the first three games will take place away from Total Mortgage Arena prior to the Home Opener on Saturday, Oct. 22nd against the Laval Rocket. The first 2,500 fans will receive a schedule magnet that night. Tickets are on sale now!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.