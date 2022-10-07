Belleville Sens Lose Preseason Opener
October 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators were unable to keep pace on Friday night at CAA Arena as they fell 4-1 to the Toronto Marlies in their preseason opener.
After a scoreless opening twenty minutes of play, the Senators opened the scoring at 1:19 of the second frame through Russian forward Egor Sokolov, who notched his first tally of the exhibition season to make it 1-0. The lead was shortlived as Orrin Centazzo capitalized on a long breakaway to even the game after forty minutes of play. In the third period, the Marlies took control of the game, striking three unanswered times as Keenan Suthers, Ryan Chyzowski, and Brett Budgell all tallied before the seven-minute mark of the frame to help secure the win.
Sens On Special Teams:
Power Play: 0/3 | Penalty Kill: 1/2
Fast Facts:
Kevin Mandolese made 26 saves.
Egor Sokolov scored his first of the preseason.
Ben Roger and Roby Jarventie collected assists.
Sound Bytes:
Head Coach Troy Mann: "There were some moments tonight where we did some good things, but there was also a lot of teaching on the bench."
Ticket info:
Tickets for all remaining games in the preseason series, including tomorrow's afternoon between Toronto and Laval, and Sunday's Belleville vs Laval contest, are available via Ticketmaster or at the CAA Arena Box Office. Belleville Sens Season Seat Members already have tickets to all three games.
