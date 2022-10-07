Reign Launch New and Improved Website

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have unveiled a new and improved version of the team's official website,ontarioreign.com. The new design will make it even easier for fans to stay up to date with team news and events, as well as need-to-know information on game days.

"This new website is something our fans can be proud of," said Reign President Darren Abbott. "Over the last few years, we've identified the pain points in our previous web design and are excited about improving the overall experience as we kick off our 15th season of hockey in Ontario."

In partnership with Eden Creative, the immersive design prioritizes the fan experience and easily communicates all available ticket options. It serves as a one-stop shop for gameday information and will highlight both the team's play on the ice as well as special offers for fans. In addition, its new community section keeps fans informed on events and happenings in the Inland Empire and the team's Hope Reigns Foundation.

"We couldn't be more excited to launch the new Ontario Reign website for their fans throughout Southern California and worldwide," said Zach Grantham, Partner + Creative Lead at Eden. "Our project team put much thought and perspective into the website's design, content, and layout to provide fans with a best-in-class experience. The Reign are a world-class organization that cares deeply about its fans. They're dedicated to providing an incredible experience inside and outside the arena. We feel that this website is a reflection of their priorities and one that our team is incredibly proud of."

"We're super happy to have partnered with Eden on this project," said Matt McElroy, Reign Senior Manager of Marketing and Creative. "It's been a great collaboration and we're hoping to push the boundaries of what AHL teams have been able to do with their websites and be a front runner in guest experience."

The Reign and Eden are also in the process of developing an updated version of the team's official app and will have more information on its features coming soon.

With 2022 training camp in full swing, the Reign are set for their lone game of the preseason Saturday night in San Diego against the Gulls at 7 p.m. Ontario will open the 2022-23 regular season on Friday, Oct. 14 at home against the Abbotsford Canucks at Toyota Arena.

Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase throughaxs.com andontarioreign.com.

Become a Reign All-In Member today by contacting our ticket representatives to secure your package by email at tickets@ontarioreign.com or by calling (909) 941-7825. For more information on the All-In Member program, visitOntarioReign.com.

