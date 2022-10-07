Blues Assign 8 Players to T-Birds
October 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned eight players to the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, including forwards Will Bitten, Mathias Laferriere, and Hugh McGing, along with defensemen Matthew Kessel, Brady Lyle, Steven Santini and Tyler Tucker, and goaltender Joel Hofer.
The Thunderbirds begin their 2022-23 regular season by unveiling their Eastern Conference Championship banner on Opening Night on Saturday, October 15 as they welcome the Bridgeport Islanders for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop. The day begins with a Block Party, presented by Community Bank N.A., from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Court Square, featuring live music by Fever.
Thunderbirds fans can reserve their seats for the 2022-23 season and lock in the best prices and member benefits by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
