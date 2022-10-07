Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Defenseman Nick Perbix to Syracuse Crunch

October 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have assigned defenseman Nick Perbix to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Perbix, 24, skated in 12 games with the Crunch last season tallying two goals and six assists. He also played in 31 games for St. Cloud State, setting career highs for goals (6), assists (25) and total points (31).

In four seasons at St. Cloud State from 2018 to 2022, the 6-foot-3, 199-pound blueliner appeared in 135 career games, notching 89 career points (22g, 67a) and earning a plus-23 rating.

Perbix was selected by the Lightning in the sixth round, 169th overall, at the 2017 NHL Draft.

