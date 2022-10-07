Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Defenseman Nick Perbix to Syracuse Crunch
October 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have assigned defenseman Nick Perbix to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.
Perbix, 24, skated in 12 games with the Crunch last season tallying two goals and six assists. He also played in 31 games for St. Cloud State, setting career highs for goals (6), assists (25) and total points (31).
In four seasons at St. Cloud State from 2018 to 2022, the 6-foot-3, 199-pound blueliner appeared in 135 career games, notching 89 career points (22g, 67a) and earning a plus-23 rating.
Perbix was selected by the Lightning in the sixth round, 169th overall, at the 2017 NHL Draft.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2022
- Rockford IceHogs Adjust Thanksgiving Weekend Showdown with Admirals to 7 PM - Rockford IceHogs
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Defenseman Nick Perbix to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Blues Assign 8 Players to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Preseason Game #1 - Silver Knights at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Moose Launch 2022 Share the Warmth Campaign Presented by Red River Co-Op - Manitoba Moose
- Bridgeport Islanders Wrap up Preseason Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Thunderbirds to Offer Complimentary Handicap Parking in October - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Host Islanders in 2022 Preseason Finale at Trinity College - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Defenseman Nick Perbix to Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch to Host Season Opener Watch Party at Destiny USA October 14
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reduce Training Camp Roster by Nine
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign 17 Players to Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Training Camp Schedule