Crunch Defeat Comets, 4-3, in Preseason Opener

October 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch opened their preseason slate with a 4-3 win over the Utica Comets tonight at the Adirondack Bank Center.

Simon Ryfors led the team with two power-play goals while Shawn Element and Daniel Walcott contributed one goal each. Jack Thompson and Sean Day also tallied multipoint games with two helpers apiece.

Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt turned aside 22-of-25 shots in victory. Mareks Mitens stopped 14-of-16 between the pipes for the Comets before being relieved by Isaac Poulter in the second period. Poulter went on to stop 15-of-17.

Syracuse converted on 2-of-5 power play opportunities and successfully shut down all three of Utica's man-advantages.

After a scoreless first period, the Crunch lit the lamp only 1:07 into the middle frame. Thompson started the play with a shot from the right point. Grant Mismash then grabbed the puck and dished it to Element in the slot.

Seven minutes later, Syracuse made it 2-0 right off the face off. Element won the draw and sent it back for Tyson Feist to fire. Walcott got a stick on the shot and tipped it into the net just under the crossbar.

The Comets quickly evened the score with back-to-back goals just 40 seconds apart. At 15:02, Ivan Chukarov rung the puck off the right post and in. Shortly after, Billy Jerry capitalized on a loose puck in crease.

Syracuse regained their lead off a power-play goal with 2:24 remaining in the second period. Thompson ripped a one-timer that was blocked, but the rebound came out to the right circle for Ryfors to chip in.

Ryfors potted his second power-play goal of the night late in the third period to build back a two-goal Crunch lead, but with just 30 seconds remaining in the game, Xavier Parent cut it back to one. Syracuse continued to hold onto their lead in the final half minute to earn the win.

The Crunch return home to host the Rochester Americans tomorrow at 5 p.m.

