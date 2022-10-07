Red Wings Send Eight to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday released forwards Trenton Bliss , Cedric Lacroix , Joel L'Esperance , Tyler Spezia , Kirill Tyutyayev and Drew Worrad , defenseman Brian Lashoff , and goaltender John Lethemon , returning them to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

The Griffins will hold their first practice in Grand Rapids on Monday at 10:15 a.m. at Van Andel Arena, in preparation for Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank against the San Diego Gulls on Friday, Oct. 14 at Van Andel Arena. Practices are closed to the public but open to registered media.

