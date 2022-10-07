Iowa Wild Reduces Preseason Roster to 27
October 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray today announced that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has reduced its training camp roster to 27 players.
The Wild assigned forward Kevin Conley to the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL. Forward James Sanchez and defensemen Nolan Orzeck and Riese Zmolek have been released from their tryout agreements and will report to the Iowa Heartlanders.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. The 2022-23 season marks the 10th anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey.
