Bridgeport Islanders Wrap up Preseason Tonight

October 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, take on the Hartford Wolf Pack for the second straight day, finishing up their two-game preseason slate at 6 p.m. on the campus of Trinity College in Hartford.

The game will take place at the Koeppel Community Sports Center, which is located at 175 New Britain Avenue in Hartford. It is open to the public.

The Islanders came up short in their preseason opener on Thursday, falling to the Wolf Pack in regulation, 5-4. Jimmy Lambert recorded a game-high three points (one goal, two assists), while Ruslan Iskhakov scored one goal and added an assist. Daylan Kuefler and William Dufour also scored. Between the pipes, Ken Appleby and Henrik Tikkanen split time at Total Mortgage Arena. The Islanders power play was 3-for-6.

Follow today's game exclusively via Twitter and Instagram. It will not be available via radio or television.

The Islanders training camp roster in Bridgeport now consists of 30 players. Six players were assigned to Bridgeport after clearing waivers on Thursday: Forwards Andy Andreoff, Arnaud Durandeau and Hudson Fasching, defensemen Dennis Cholowski and Parker Wotherspoon, and goaltender Cory Schneider.

"We made some good strides as far as evaluations yesterday and feel good about where this team is at," head coach Brent Thompson said. "I'm not concerned with the score. We wanted to see some things in game situations. We certainly feel there's a lot of room for improvement, but it was a good first step."

Full training camp roster entering today's game:

#14 - Andy Andreoff (F)

#45 - Hudson Fasching (F)

#47 - Jeff Kubiak (F)

#49 - Arnaud Durandeau (F)

#51 - Collin Adams (F)

#52 - Kyle MacLean (F)

#56 - William Dufour (F)

#57 - Reece Newkirk (F)

#58 - Chris Terry (F)

#59 - Blade Jenkins (F)

#65 - Ruslan Iskhakov (F)

#67 - Paul Thompson (F)

#68 - Jimmy Lambert (F)

#71 - Erik Brown (F)

#72 - Daylan Kuefler (F)

#74 - Matthew Maggio (F)

#38 - Parker Wotherspoon (D)

#39 - Dennis Cholowski (D)

#42 - Seth Helgeson (D)

#61 - Ryan MacKinnon (D)

#62 - Connor McCarthy (D)

#63 - Trevor Cosgrove (D)

#64 - Vincent Sevigny (D)

#75 - Mike Cornell (D)

#76 - Philip Beaulieu (D)

#78 - Noah Delmas (D)

#1 - Jakub Skarek (G)

#35 - Cory Schneider (G)

#50 - Ken Appleby (G)

#70 - Henrik Tikkanen (G)

