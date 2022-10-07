New York Rangers Assign Jonny Brodzinski to Wolf Pack

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned forward Jonny Brodzinski to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Brodzinski, 29, split the 2021-22 season between the Rangers and Wolf Pack. With the Wolf Pack, Brodzinski scored 39 points (18 g, 21 a) in 36 games. He finished tied for third overall in scoring on the club, tied for second in goal scoring, and first in points-per-game (1.08).

The native of Ham Lake, Minnesota, also set the franchise record for a goal-scoring streak when he scored in nine consecutive games from December 18th, 2021, through February 5th, 2022.

He also appeared in 22 NHL games with the Rangers, scoring a goal and an assist. Brodzinski made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut with the Rangers on May 9th, 2022, against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The veteran of 250 career AHL games was named the 14th captain in Wolf Pack history prior to the 2021-22 season. He has scored 194 points (94 g, 100 a) during his career in the AHL.

The Wolf Pack currently have 21 forwards, 12 defensemen, and five goaltenders on the Training Camp roster.

Forwards (21): Easton Brodzinski, Jonny Brodzinski, Will Cuylle, Cristiano DiGiacinto, Turner Elson, Tanner Fritz, Tim Gettinger, Brendan Harris, Karl Henriksson, Zach Jordan, Patrick Khodorenko, Ryder Korczak, Ryan Lohin, Lauri Pajuniemi, Matt Rempe, Austin Rueschhoff, Gustav Rydahl, C.J. Smith, Sam Sternschein, Bobby Trivigno, and Alex Whelan.

Defensemen (12): Ty Emberson, Zach Giuttari, Louka Henault, Blake Hillman, Luke Martin, Joe Masonius, Matthew Robertson, Jake Ryczek, Brandon Scanlin, Hunter Skinner, Tim Theocharidis, and Andy Welinski.

Goaltenders (5): Talyn Boyko, Louis Domingue, Parker Gahagen, Dylan Garand, and Olof Lindbom.

The Wolf Pack open the 2022-23 season on Friday, October 14th, when they visit the Charlotte Checkers at 7:00 p.m. The club hosts its home opener on Saturday, October 22nd, at 7:00 p.m. when the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins come to town.

